AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
Why experts worry TikTok could add to mental health crisis among US teens
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The previous hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 741741 via text, is still available as well. ___. Jermone Yankey said he used to...
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Is on the Rise
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research. Teams from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) and City University of New York (CUNY) also noted the need to address vaccine hesitancy with tailored communication strategies.
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
Waning Immunity Most Consistent With Recent Mumps Outbreaks
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with...
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID-19 Tests That Are About to Expire
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Consumers may want to check the expiration dates if they ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID-19 tests, some will still expire soon, NBC News reported.
5.4 Million Baby Sleepers Recalled After More Than 115 Infant Deaths
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Two companies are issuing new recalls on Monday for millions of previously recalled rocking sleepers for infants, with about 115 infant deaths possibly linked to use of the sleepers so far reported. With both products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and...
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
UGN-101 Reviewed in Real-World Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Setting
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with upper tract urothelial cancers (UTUCs), the novel therapeutic UGN-101 seems to be effective, with an acceptable safety profile, according to research published online Nov. 22 in Urologic Oncology. Solomon L. Woldu, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical...
