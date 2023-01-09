Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Return
According to reports, WWE fans now believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be returning to the ring at Royal Rumble this year. The rumors of “The Rock” taking part in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match are spurred by a poster the WWE released for the January 28 pay-per-view event.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/12/2023
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Tag Team Debuts On Dynamite
While they may be billed as ‘one night only’, an instant fan favorite AEW tag team has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (January 11). On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Firm (Lee Moriarty and Big Bill with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) took on the team of JungleHOOK.
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin's Big Boast On WWE Raw Regarding Roman Reigns Is True
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly indomitable force in WWE since his reemergence in the Summer of 2020. In the time since his return, he has not been pinned. Though he has faced losses in tag team action and via disqualification, no one has been able to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
411mania.com
Latest on WWE Sale Including When It Might Happen and More
As previously reported, there’s been a huge shakeup in WWE, as Vince McMahon returned and was later made the Chairman of the Board. Three board members were replaced by McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, while three others resigned, including Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Vince is there to help facilitate a sale of the company. While it had been rumored that WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that has been denied by multiple, credible sources.
411mania.com
Chris Masters Says It Makes Sense For Bobby Lashley To Use The Hurt Lock
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Chris Masters gave his thoughts on Bobby Lashley using the Hurt Lock, a full nelson submission that Masters himself used in WWE. We were sent the following highlights:. On a possible WWE return: “So, you know, all of this stuff has...
411mania.com
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
411mania.com
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
Wrestling Observer Radio: RAW report, Vince McMahon, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Don Callis and Takeshita, more on the Vince McMahon return, injury updates on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, mailbag and more. A fun show as always so check ...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
