Jason Mitchell, director of Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, will step down in April 2023 “to tend to family matters,” Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday. “It is with deep regret that I accept Jason’s resignation,” Scott said in a statement. “Under his leadership, DPW has developed and implemented innovative plans to improve the services of which the people of Baltimore rely. While we will miss his contributions to the agency, we fully support his decision to prioritize his family at this time,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO