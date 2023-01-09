ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore’s public works director to step down in April

Jason Mitchell, director of Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, will step down in April 2023 “to tend to family matters,” Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday. “It is with deep regret that I accept Jason’s resignation,” Scott said in a statement. “Under his leadership, DPW has developed and implemented innovative plans to improve the services of which the people of Baltimore rely. While we will miss his contributions to the agency, we fully support his decision to prioritize his family at this time,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Jason Mitchell announces he will resign as Baltimore DPW director in April

Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell will resign in April. The DPW released a statement Monday announcing Mitchell's resignation effective on April 28. Mitchell will continue his service for the next several months to ensure a seamless transition. Earlier Monday, city council members Zeke Cohen and Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer called...
Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as CEO of BOPA

When she was named CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) in 2018, Donna Drew Sawyer expressed doubts that she would last as long as her predecessor, Bill Gilmore, who had served seven different Baltimore mayors over 37 years with the city. “I probably won’t be...
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site

The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal

The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Amid ongoing issues at BOPA, Scott names new arts and culture advisor

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday named Tonya Miller Hall to the new position of Senior Advisor for Arts & Cultural Affairs in the Mayor’s Office, effective immediately. His appointment of Miller Hall came after the board of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts (BOPA) decided not...
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
