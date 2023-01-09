Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
$23 million needed to fix Baltimore's broken trash and recycling system, report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search has started for a new head to Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works. Following a string of controversies and criticism, on Monday, Director Jason Mitchell announced he will be leaving office in April. Mitchell is citing family and health related concerns as the...
weaa.org
Report finds millions of dollars needed to fix DPW's trash, recycling problems
(Baltimore, MD) -- Just hours after the director of the Department of Public Works announced his resignation, a new report surfaced showing the need for funding to fix Baltimore's trash and recycling problems. A report states that nearly $40 million is needed to correct the city's ongoing trash problems. The...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore’s public works director to step down in April
Jason Mitchell, director of Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, will step down in April 2023 “to tend to family matters,” Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday. “It is with deep regret that I accept Jason’s resignation,” Scott said in a statement. “Under his leadership, DPW has developed and implemented innovative plans to improve the services of which the people of Baltimore rely. While we will miss his contributions to the agency, we fully support his decision to prioritize his family at this time,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Wbaltv.com
Jason Mitchell announces he will resign as Baltimore DPW director in April
Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell will resign in April. The DPW released a statement Monday announcing Mitchell's resignation effective on April 28. Mitchell will continue his service for the next several months to ensure a seamless transition. Earlier Monday, city council members Zeke Cohen and Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer called...
WTOP
Tunnel construction delayed in flood-prone Ellicott City, storage pond set to open
Groundbreaking has been delayed for the largest and potentially most effective aspect of a $167 million plan to minimize flooding along Main Street in Maryland’s historic Ellicott City. In May 2022, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county had secured funding to build a 5,000 foot-long tunnel to...
Wbaltv.com
Council considers increasing fine to $1K for businesses that serve minors during school hours
Crime in Baltimore is having an impact at City Hall in the form of a new bill that takes aim at businesses. According to the bill's sponsor, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, D-District 8, the legislation has been in the works for quite some time, but the quintuple shooting last week that left a high school student dead added urgency to getting it passed.
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
baltimorefishbowl.com
Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as CEO of BOPA
When she was named CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) in 2018, Donna Drew Sawyer expressed doubts that she would last as long as her predecessor, Bill Gilmore, who had served seven different Baltimore mayors over 37 years with the city. “I probably won’t be...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
Wbaltv.com
BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal
The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
Wbaltv.com
Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid ongoing issues at BOPA, Scott names new arts and culture advisor
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday named Tonya Miller Hall to the new position of Senior Advisor for Arts & Cultural Affairs in the Mayor’s Office, effective immediately. His appointment of Miller Hall came after the board of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts (BOPA) decided not...
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
foxbaltimore.com
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
Road closures for the gubernatorial inauguration in Annapolis
Information on road closures and parking restrictions for the gubernatorial inauguration on January 18th is now available.
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
