Newburgh, NY

101.5 WPDH

Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the Hudson Valley

Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon Rent Hikes Cause Multiple Small Business Closures

The increases are forcing multiple popular businesses to close their doors for good. It's safe to say everything in the Hudson Valley has gone up in price and things are not what they used to be. Crazy increases in rent, utilities, and even the cost of groceries has really made it hard to live comfortably in the area. Two local businesses have become the victim of dramatic rent increases and it makes you wonder...when will it be enough?
BEACON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023

New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?

It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

