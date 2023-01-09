ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Person shot in foot at Conway Jiffy Lube; police investigate

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an incident that happened at Jiffy Lube in Conway Friday. Police responded to 1711 Church Street around 2 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the left foot, according to an incident report. The report said that one person...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway man sentenced to 10 years for assault, carjacking

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 carjacking and assault. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Javon Gibbs, 28, of Conway, pleaded guilty to charges related to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking, and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
CONWAY, SC

