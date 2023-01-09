Read full article on original website
Police: Myrtle Beach-area man pulled over in stolen car with child, drugs, stolen gun inside
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car with drugs and a gun inside that were within reach of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zachary Kane Stell, 36, of the Myrtle Beach area, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, unlawful […]
WMBF
Florence man accused of intentionally hitting multiple cars, people in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said hit multiple cars and people in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend on purpose. Justin Gardner, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault...
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
Myrtle Beach man charged after multiple dogs found dead in dumpster, police say
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police said he killed three dogs and left them in a trash dumpster in November. Raahkeem Orlando Young, 33, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with felony animal cruelty and […]
WMBF
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area. An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting. An incident report shows that when the officer arrived,...
wpde.com
Person shot in foot at Conway Jiffy Lube; police investigate
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating an incident that happened at Jiffy Lube in Conway Friday. Police responded to 1711 Church Street around 2 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the left foot, according to an incident report. The report said that one person...
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
Horry County man allegedly had vehicles he didn’t own towed to sell them at junkyard
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jeffrey Richard Ramsey. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a man allegedly schemed to have at least four different vehicles he did not own towed to a Conway salvage yard so he could sell them. As part of the scheme, […]
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said. The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with […]
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in Florence County hit and run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 233 East Ashby Road near Florence, SCHP said. The pedestrian was hit by an […]
WMBF
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will now handle the case of a Horry County Schools special education teacher accused of abusing students and the principal who allegedly failed to report it. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and...
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
WMBF
Conway man sentenced to 10 years for assault, carjacking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 carjacking and assault. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Javon Gibbs, 28, of Conway, pleaded guilty to charges related to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking, and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
