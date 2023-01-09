ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla fined for its battery range estimates and fuel cost efficiency calculations in comparison to gas vehicles

The Tesla vehicle battery driving range drops 50.5% in cold weather compared to what it promises, estimate Korean regulators as they imposed a US$2.2 million fine on Elon Musk's carmaker for its misleading range on a charge claims. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - a local consumer watchdog - added exaggerated Supercharger performance estimates as well as faulty fuel-cost comparison with legacy ICE vehicles to the list of grievances in the fine argumentation.
Dylan Barket

Banking on the $7,500.00 EV Tax Credit? Not So Fast.

Recently, Congress expanded the clean vehicle tax credit, removing manufacturer limits, and creating new categories of requirements for cars vs. suv's. This credit was set to expire at the end of 2022, however it was recently announced that it will be extended for vehicles purchased in 2023 and beyond.
msn.com

This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000

The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Grist

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
electrek.co

Ford, GM, Google, and solar providers unite to showcase the full potential of electric vehicles

In a revolutionary partnership, Ford, General Motors, Google, SunPower, and Sunrun are teaming up to highlight the additional benefits electric vehicles offer beyond producing zero emissions. Electric vehicles are rolling out at a record pace as consumers’ preference for zero-emission electric cars soars. Nearly every automaker – new and legacy...
Fleet Owner

Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040

New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
Truth About Cars

Study: America Allegedly Needs to Quadruple EV Chargers by 2025

The United States is in the midst of expanding its electric vehicle charging network to ensure there’s sufficient charging capacity for the planned deluge of EV sales. Companies are even getting government money earmarked within the so-called Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals are maintained. However, a recent report by S&P Global Mobility has suggested the U.S. is nowhere near on pace to meet projected EV demand.
electrek.co

Here’s how many EV chargers the US has – and how many it needs

There are currently more than 160,000 EV chargers in the United States. Here’s how many the auto industry data analysts at S&P Global Mobility think the country will need to install by 2030. How many EV chargers the US has. S&P Global Mobility estimates that there are presently around...
electrek.co

Polestar blasts Toyota’s EV strategy, saying ‘we cannot continue using fossil fuels’

Polestar and Toyota are at two opposite ends of the EV spectrum. The former is building some of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles, while the latter has been openly opposed to going all-electric. At a recent media briefing, Polestar’s head of sustainability, Fredricka Klaren, took aim at Toyota and its EV strategy (or lack thereof), claiming anything but a fully electric future will fail to address climate change.
dcnewsnow.com

DOE: In 2022 money, EV battery costs have kept falling

Many analyses have shown that EV battery costs stopped decreasing in 2022, putting off affordability goals. But the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently issued a reality check. Based on 2022-constant dollars, battery costs actually continued falling last year at the pack level, despite accelerated inflation, according to DOE estimates....
Industrial Distribution

Toyota and Lexus Offer Lower Emissions EV Charging Program

Aligning with its goals to provide energy solutions for customers while working toward making cleaner energy sustainable and resilient for all, Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) has recently entered into an agreement with WattTime to provide certain health and environmental impact data to Toyota and Lexus customers with eligible vehicles to enable them to find ideal charging times to reduce emissions when charging at home. By using this data to make more informed decisions on charging times, customers are empowered to do their part to help reduce power plant emissions that impact human health and climate change.
