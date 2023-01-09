Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Lionel Messi turn on the style and finish stunning team goal in first game back for PSG following World Cup win
LIONEL MESSI was the star of the show in his first game since the World Cup as PSG beat Angers 2-0. The forward has had a few weeks off since his historic World Cup win but showed no signs of rustiness on his return. Messi started in attack alongside Neymar...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Must Sell At Least One Big Name Player Coming Summer With Everything Pointing To Denzel Dumfries, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter will have to sell one big name player this summer, and all signs point to it being Denzel Dumfries who leaves. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the fact that there is significant transfer interest in the Dutchman, and that other big names are unlikely to depart, means that an exit could be on the card for Dumfries.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester...
FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade: How to Complete the Icon SBC
FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC returned during the FUT Centurions promotion. The latest Icon SBC guarantees players an Icon, either their middle or World Cup version, rated 88 or higher. Mid Icons are known at the start of a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, but World Cup Icons are part of the new Campaign Icons feature in FIFA 23. World Cup Icons are rated between their middle and Prime versions.
Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
How to Vote for FIFA 23 Team of the Year
FIFA 23 Team of the Year voting is now live as fans can help decide the world's best players from the past year. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players are honored with special, high rated items that are reflected in their statistic boosts. Historically, these cards are some of the most expensive in the game and hardest to pack. Their boosts rival that of Team of the Season later in the year as well, especially in Physicality stats.
FIFA 23’s TOTW 11 headlined by Harry Kane and Casemiro
Check out the current Team of the Week in FUT.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Kevin Prince-Boateng asked if he ever confronted Luis Suarez about THAT Ghana handball during their time as Barcelona teammates
The Ghanaian has no problem with what Suarez did during that infamous World Cup 2010 quarter-final fixture
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
Kai'Sa Confirmed as Kassadin's Daughter in League of Legends
Though this comes as no surprise to speculative League of Legends fans, Kai'Sa's parentage has been confirmed. She is Kassadin's daughter. Kai'Sa's voice...
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
Comments / 0