FIFA 23 Team of the Year voting is now live as fans can help decide the world's best players from the past year. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players are honored with special, high rated items that are reflected in their statistic boosts. Historically, these cards are some of the most expensive in the game and hardest to pack. Their boosts rival that of Team of the Season later in the year as well, especially in Physicality stats.

2 DAYS AGO