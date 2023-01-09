ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Must Sell At Least One Big Name Player Coming Summer With Everything Pointing To Denzel Dumfries, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter will have to sell one big name player this summer, and all signs point to it being Denzel Dumfries who leaves. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the fact that there is significant transfer interest in the Dutchman, and that other big names are unlikely to depart, means that an exit could be on the card for Dumfries.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade: How to Complete the Icon SBC

FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC returned during the FUT Centurions promotion. The latest Icon SBC guarantees players an Icon, either their middle or World Cup version, rated 88 or higher. Mid Icons are known at the start of a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, but World Cup Icons are part of the new Campaign Icons feature in FIFA 23. World Cup Icons are rated between their middle and Prime versions.
DBLTAP

How to Vote for FIFA 23 Team of the Year

FIFA 23 Team of the Year voting is now live as fans can help decide the world's best players from the past year. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players are honored with special, high rated items that are reflected in their statistic boosts. Historically, these cards are some of the most expensive in the game and hardest to pack. Their boosts rival that of Team of the Season later in the year as well, especially in Physicality stats.
DBLTAP

Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs

League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained

League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule

Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy