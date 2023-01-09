ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Al Horford out for Thursday’s game vs. Nets

The Celtics will have some reinforcements back in their starting five on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets but they could still be without a pair of starters for the matchup. The team announced that Al Horford has been ruled out for Thursday night with lower back stiffness but the bigger surprise is Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the contests due to left adductor tightness.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
