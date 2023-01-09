Read full article on original website
Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
Mike Budenholzer bares some good news regarding Khris Middleton
Could Khris Middleton be nearing a return?
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Al Horford out for Thursday’s game vs. Nets
The Celtics will have some reinforcements back in their starting five on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets but they could still be without a pair of starters for the matchup. The team announced that Al Horford has been ruled out for Thursday night with lower back stiffness but the bigger surprise is Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the contests due to left adductor tightness.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 125-114, Jaylen Brown pours in 41 points
BOSTON — The Celtics endured a hot shooting start from the Pelicans, staying strong despite an early onslaught of 3-pointers. The C’s then pulled away for the 125-114 win over the Pelicans to win their fourth straight game. CJ McCollum carried the Pelicans early as he hit his...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets signature sneaker; here’s a first look at the JT1
As Jayson Tatum’s stardom has ascended as part of his MVP push, he’s starting to pick up the off-court accolades too. He’s been in the spotlight when it comes to endorsement deals, whether it’s been the Subway commercial, Ruffles chips or otherwise. The next step —...
Gary Payton: Celtics’ Marcus Smart only defensive player who ‘models me’
When Marcus Smart became the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since 1996, Gary Payton was on hand in Boston to hand Smart the award. Smart was the Celtics’ leader last season when they finished with the runaway No. 1 defense in the NBA, which resulted in the historic nod.
Celtics report card: Grading every player at halfway point of 2022-23 season
The Celtics are right at the halfway point of their season with 41 games played and 41 games left on the schedule. They lead the NBA with a 29-12 record, bouncing back from some recent struggles. Objectively, the Celtics are in a great position atop the NBA — especially with...
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says ‘comfort can kill you’ as Boston looks for consistency
BOSTON — After the Celtics lost in embarrassing fashion to the Thunder last week, all the warning bells of a talented-yet-complacent team went off. The players themselves admitted it, saying they got too lackadaisical after their scorching hot start to the season. The C’s have righted their wayward play...
Celtics’ Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker among 20 athletes to buy farm in Iowa
Blake Griffin has made over $260 million in his NBA career which has led to many investments but his latest may be one of his most unique. The Celtics forward joined forces with Kemba Walker and 20 other athletes across all four major sports including Joe Burrow, Khris Middleton and Kevin Gausman to purchase a farm in Iowa according to Front Office Sports.
Current and former Bruins coaches Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy get All-Star nods
Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of...
