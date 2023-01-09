Read full article on original website
How to watch season premiere of ‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ tonight (1/11/23): FREE live stream, time, channel
Season 3 of “Celebrity Name That Tune” premieres 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, on Fox. LIVE STREAM: Fox on fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) and SlingTV. The first episode will feature Chris Jericho vs. Adam Rippon and Todrick Hall vs. Sheryl Swoopes competing to win money for their favorite charities.
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars': Vitoria Bueno's Moving Ballerina Journey
Brazilian ballerina Vitoria Bueno came second on Germany's version of "Got Talent" in 2021, but can she make it all the way to the top spot on "AGT: All-Stars"?
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy
An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
Complex
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
Keenan Cahill, who gained fame in the early 2010s with his lip syncing videos on YouTube, has passed away at the age of 27. According to TMZ, Cahill had open heart surgery earlier this month. Following a series of complications, Keenan was put on life support. He passed away Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after he was taken off life support.
Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post: ‘Oh how my heart aches’
One week after announcing the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday in a new Instagram post. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote, sharing a photo of the couple together. Boss was pronounced...
T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted Making Out In Miami As Indefinite Leave From 'GMA3' Carries Into The New Year
Things are getting steamy for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes! Earlier this week, the Good Morning America costars — who were placed on a leave of absence after their extramarital affair was exposed — embarked on a trip to Miami, Fla., and photogs caught the pair mid-smooch.Snaps from their Wednesday, December 28, outing depict the two making out and embracing on a pier, with Robach leaning her head on Holmes' shoulder at one point.According to a report, they then grabbed a bite to eat and a few cocktails, occasionally sharing a kiss through their meal. The father-of-three, 45, wore a...
On new podcast, Chris Harrison discusses being "gutted, embarrassed" and "heartbroken" by 'Bachelor' exit
Chris Harrison, whose tenure as The Bachelor franchise host came to an end in 2021 following his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over her 2018 attendance of an Antebellum party, is opening up about his fall from grace. Harrison apologized profusely for the comments he made on Extra with Rachel...
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Holding Private Funeral in Los Angeles
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is getting an emotional goodbye from those closest to him this week ... with a larger gathering planned for the future to properly honor him en masse. Sources within tWitch's inner circle tell TMZ ... the late media personality is being laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, in what we're told is going to be a small and intimate funeral attended by close family.
nexttv.com
ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
