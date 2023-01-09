ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
Complex

YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27

Keenan Cahill, who gained fame in the early 2010s with his lip syncing videos on YouTube, has passed away at the age of 27. According to TMZ, Cahill had open heart surgery earlier this month. Following a series of complications, Keenan was put on life support. He passed away Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after he was taken off life support.
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted Making Out In Miami As Indefinite Leave From 'GMA3' Carries Into The New Year

Things are getting steamy for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes! Earlier this week, the Good Morning America costars — who were placed on a leave of absence after their extramarital affair was exposed — embarked on a trip to Miami, Fla., and photogs caught the pair mid-smooch.Snaps from their Wednesday, December 28, outing depict the two making out and embracing on a pier, with Robach leaning her head on Holmes' shoulder at one point.According to a report, they then grabbed a bite to eat and a few cocktails, occasionally sharing a kiss through their meal. The father-of-three, 45, wore a...
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Holding Private Funeral in Los Angeles

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is getting an emotional goodbye from those closest to him this week ... with a larger gathering planned for the future to properly honor him en masse. Sources within tWitch's inner circle tell TMZ ... the late media personality is being laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, in what we're told is going to be a small and intimate funeral attended by close family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nexttv.com

ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
Harrisburg, PA
