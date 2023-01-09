ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Julian Edelman met Kyle Shanahan at urinals at Super Bowl 52: ‘You don’t know who I am’

The story of Julian Edelman’s experience at Super Bowl LII in Minnesota keeps getting crazier the more he talks about it. The former New England Patriots receiver -- who missed the 2017 season due to a season-ending injury -- has already told the story on his podcast about how he was sitting in the Indianapolis Colts’ VIP booth with celebrity chef Guy Fieri before the team kicked him out. But what happened next is also a wild turn of events.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, which means their offseason has already begun. One of the most important events of the offseason for the Patriots will be the 2023 NFL Draft. New England has eight picks in this draft, and it should also receive some compensatory picks when those are finalized.
GEORGIA STATE
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft met, Patriots will make changes on offense (report)

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have reportedly finished their year-end debriefing, and apparently 2023 will be rife with change for the Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, “no persuading on the part of Kraft was necessary” during the meeting. Belichick acknowledged things weren’t good enough on offense this season and he’s ready to make some alterations.
MassLive.com

What are the odds the Patriots trade for receiver DeAndre Hopkins?

The Patriots offense was a mess last season. By now, it’s been writing about ad nauseum. As you probably know, the prevailing thought is that Bill Belichick should go out and find a more experienced offensive coordinator. Of course, when trying to revamp the offense, there’s more that needs to happen than just shuffling the coaching staff around.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy