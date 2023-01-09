The story of Julian Edelman’s experience at Super Bowl LII in Minnesota keeps getting crazier the more he talks about it. The former New England Patriots receiver -- who missed the 2017 season due to a season-ending injury -- has already told the story on his podcast about how he was sitting in the Indianapolis Colts’ VIP booth with celebrity chef Guy Fieri before the team kicked him out. But what happened next is also a wild turn of events.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO