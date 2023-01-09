Read full article on original website
Rolling stop planned on South I-83 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Tuesday that a single rolling stop is planned for southbound Interstate 83 on Sunday morning so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be implemented on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work. Weather permitting, a rolling stop of up to...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
lebtown.com
Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill Thursday along Interstate 81
A PennDOT contractor will perform soil remediation along I-81 in Swatara Township on Thursday, Jan. 12. The contractor will be cleaning up a diesel fuel spill along southbound I-81 about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon). A PennDOT spokesperson said that the cleanup is likely in relation to...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud
Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
UPMC says it will pay central Pa. employees at least $18 an hour by 2025
UPMC said Thursday it will raise its minimum starting wage to $18 an hour by January of 2025 at most of its Pennsylvania hospitals and medical facilities, including those in the Harrisburg region. A UPMC official said in a news release the move is based on UPMC’s “continual evaluation of...
lebtown.com
Cleona Borough & Lebanon County seek public input on Route 422 improvements
Do you have thoughts on how Route 422 could be improved in the Cleona Borough area?. The Lebanon County Metropolitan Planning Organization is helping Cleona Borough perform a “Complete Streets Feasibility Study” to better understand needs in the area. Planners are seeking members of the public to provide input at a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Cleona Borough Hall.
PennLive.com
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
WGAL
Volunteer fire department in Cumberland County now paying its drivers
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — It's a first for a Cumberland County volunteer fire service: Silver Spring Community Fire Company is now paying its drivers. "When I got hired, it was definitely a relief. I was, like, 'awesome.' This is my dream job. It's what I always wanted to do," Ethan May said.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
PennLive.com
