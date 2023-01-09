ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
The Associated Press

Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica

FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Yardbarker

Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus

Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
