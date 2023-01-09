Read full article on original website
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix flies to London for Chelsea move as Inter Miami still want Messi amid PSG extension links
CHELSEA are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season and he has been pictured on his way to London!. The Blues have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. And now,...
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Man Utd suffer double blow as Chelsea’s Joao Felix loan transfer sees Atletico Madrid target Memphis Depay
MANCHESTER UNITED could suffer a double blow with Joao Felix's proposed loan to Chelsea leading to Atletico Madrid targeting Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are on a brilliant run and continued their perfect post-World Cup form by beating Everton on Friday. But Erik ten Hag is still hoping to bolster...
Lionel Messi scores for Paris Saint-Germain in first game back since World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi celebrated his return to Paris Saint-Germain with a goal in his first game back since lifting the World Cup.
Tottenham could face old rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Champions League as 41-year-old returns to AC Milan training
AC MILAN striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training more than one month before their Champions League last-16 first-leg against Tottenham. The 41-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery last summer. But after some time in America - which involved training and check-ups as well as a holiday -...
PSG vs. Angers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Lionel Messi’s return
Paris Saint-Germain is back in action on Wednesday afternoon in Ligue 1 action against Angers — and Lionel Messi will return to the club after helping lead Argentina to a World Cup title. PSG, which beat Chateauroux, 3-1, in French Cup action Friday while resting most of its best...
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Man City predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
90min
Real Betis vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Barcelona & Real Betis in Saudi Arabia.
Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Fulham vs Chelsea in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
90min
PSG's Qatari owners considering investment in Leeds United
Leeds United are under consideration for investment by Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, 90min understands.
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
90min
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica
FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Man Utd vs Charlton - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man Utd vs Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, including how to watch on TV and live stream, team news & score prediction.
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus
Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
90min
How long is an average Premier League match?
How long is a Premier League match and how much does the ball remain in play?
90min
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
90min
