Paris Saint-Germain host Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday after both sides booked their places in the Coupe de France round of 32. The French champions have won two of their three games since returning to action post-FIFA World Cup, but they also lost to RC Lens which spoiled their unbeaten record this season. The visitors managed a penalty win over RC Strasbourg Alsace who sacked Julien Stephan after their elimination but two Championnat defeats means that Le SCO remains rock bottom and seven points adrift of safety.

2 DAYS AGO