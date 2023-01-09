ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG vs. Angers live stream: How to watch Ligue 1 live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

Paris Saint-Germain host Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday after both sides booked their places in the Coupe de France round of 32. The French champions have won two of their three games since returning to action post-FIFA World Cup, but they also lost to RC Lens which spoiled their unbeaten record this season. The visitors managed a penalty win over RC Strasbourg Alsace who sacked Julien Stephan after their elimination but two Championnat defeats means that Le SCO remains rock bottom and seven points adrift of safety.
The trophies Manchester United can win this season

Manchester United are enjoying an impressive run of form after the World Cup break and they've been able to advance in both domestic cup competitions. As a result, several trophies are on offer for Erik ten Hag's side this season.
Yardbarker

Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus

Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
