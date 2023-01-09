NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Knicks at Halfway Point?

The New York Knicks have won four straight games. Where does that land them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are halfway through the 2022-23 season and the team is getting hot at the right time.

As winners of four straight games, the Knicks sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and their recent efforts have seen a climb in the power rankings as a reward: Sports Illustrated ranked the Knicks at No. 11 this week, four spots ahead of their last placement.

"The Knicks picked up two clutch victories last week to stretch their streak to four in a row and counter the effects of a five-game losing streak in late December," SI writes . "Jalen Brunson went for a career-high 38 points at Madison Square Garden to sink the Spurs and a few nights later Julius Randle scored 32 to beat the Raptors in Canada, a first for the Knicks since 2015. RJ Barrett (finger) has yet to play in January and he’s doubtful to suit up against the Bucks on Monday."

With Barrett out, the Knicks aren't even at full strength, which means the team still has room to grow.

The Knicks are in for a busy week, facing the Milwaukee Bucks to start things off on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before the Indiana Pacers visit on Wednesday. A two-game road trip to Washington and Detroit over the weekend wraps things up.

