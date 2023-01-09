ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler County, TX

Oklahoma man dead after crash in Wheeler County

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that an Oklahoma man has died after a crash in Wheeler County on Sunday night.

Texas DPS detailed that at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday night, 28-year-old Timothy Currie was driving eastbound on SH 152 when his vehicle “veered off the roadway” into the south ditch.

The vehicle, according to DPS, then rolled over and ejected the “unsecured” driver out of the vehicle before landing upside down in the ditch. Currie was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

