Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.

2 DAYS AGO