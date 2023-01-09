Read full article on original website
EW.com
Amen! The first trailer for Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin movie starring Jennifer Grey is here
"The higher the hair, the closer to God." Gwen Shamblin — the bouffant-sporting megachurch leader and weight-loss guru who died in a 2021 plane crash — is getting the Lifetime movie treatment, and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer. Premiering Feb. 4, Gwen Shamblin: Starving...
ComicBook
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.
ComicBook
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick
Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
Sporting News
'House Party' 2023 movie release date, cast, trailer & more to know about LeBron James-produced film
If a modern twist on nostalgic memories is your type of hype, get ready for the newest iteration of "House Party," set to release in theaters in 2023 with the backing of Lakers superstar LeBron James. James, who has a number of ventures in the entertainment industry, has had a...
CNET
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date
Marvel's smallest hero is heading back to the big screen. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters February. Quantumania is the third solo outing for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, following 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. It's the 31st MCU film overall, but more importantly it's the first installment in the MCU's Phase 5 -- which means this new flick introduces some major new villains, and paves the way for some huge changes in the Marvel movie series.
Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down An Iconic Role In Grease After Happy Days, And Why He Regrets It
Henry Winkler had an iconic TV role, but he could have played an equally iconic character on the big screen.
James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young
James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Luke Grimes Says Co-Star Kevin Costner Shows Off This Talent Behind the Scenes of ‘Yellowstone’
Ahead of the 'Yellowstone' 5th season premiere, star Luke Grimes talked about his co-star, Kevin Costner, and the talent the acting legend pulls out while they're on set.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Spy Thriller Gets Paramount+ Release Date
Kiefer Sutherland will journey down the Rabbit Hole this March, when the 24 alum’s new Paramount+ spy drama makes its debut. Paramount+ announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that Rabbit Hole‘s eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then release weekly on Sundays. In Rabbit Hole, “nothing is what it seems when John Weir (played by Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations,” the official synopsis tells us. In...
Hilary Swank Stuns On Red Carpet Months After Announcing Pregnancy With Twins
The mom-to-be announced in October that she's expecting two babies with her husband, Philip Schneider.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Collider
New 'My Dad The Bounty Hunter' Trailer Reveals a Delightfullly Charming Animated Series
As we approach the release date from Netflix animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the streamer is moving full steam ahead in order to tease us for the intergalactic adventure. Today, a new trailer was dropped to underscore the story: Two kids discover that their ordinary-looking father is actually a bounty hunter that works outside of Earth. And not only that, he’s one of the toughest on the job and is known throughout the galaxy.
