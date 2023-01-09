ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.
ComicBook

Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick

Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
CNET

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date

Marvel's smallest hero is heading back to the big screen. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters February. Quantumania is the third solo outing for Paul Rudd's size-changing hero Scott Lang, following 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. It's the 31st MCU film overall, but more importantly it's the first installment in the MCU's Phase 5 -- which means this new flick introduces some major new villains, and paves the way for some huge changes in the Marvel movie series.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Popculture

New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date

The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer

The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
TVLine

Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Spy Thriller Gets Paramount+ Release Date

Kiefer Sutherland will journey down the Rabbit Hole this March, when the 24 alum’s new Paramount+ spy drama makes its debut. Paramount+ announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that Rabbit Hole‘s eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then release weekly on Sundays. In Rabbit Hole, “nothing is what it seems when John Weir (played by Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations,” the official synopsis tells us. In...
Collider

New 'My Dad The Bounty Hunter' Trailer Reveals a Delightfullly Charming Animated Series

As we approach the release date from Netflix animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the streamer is moving full steam ahead in order to tease us for the intergalactic adventure. Today, a new trailer was dropped to underscore the story: Two kids discover that their ordinary-looking father is actually a bounty hunter that works outside of Earth. And not only that, he’s one of the toughest on the job and is known throughout the galaxy.

