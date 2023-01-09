Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
omahanews.net
Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, when hunting within Alaska's national preserves. The practice of using bait has been criticized as cruel by animal rights supporters, and the park service said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska sees 2nd year of population growth in a row
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
radiokenai.com
State To Cover Transportation Costs For Some Livestock Feed
The Alaska Division of Agriculture is launching a new program in support of food security in Alaska. Funded under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska Fiscal Year 2022 Supplemental Budget, this grant opportunity is in response to the current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Extreme Weather
Alaska is often referred to as a land of extremes, but recent record breaking weather events across the state have challenged communities and drained local emergency response funds. How will more intense storms affect Alaska in the next decade and how can state and local governments use data to plan and budget for keeping people safe? We discuss adapting for an extreme weather future on this Talk of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1
Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 9-1-1
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday.
arctictoday.com
On Alaska’s Arctic coastline, a battle is on to limit harm from permafrost thaw
Nearly 20 feet below the ground of a field of open tundra in the nation’s northernmost community, an icy world gives a picture of the ancient past and the future of this part of the Arctic. Embedded in the walls of a tunnel is frozen peat, its features perfectly...
kinyradio.com
M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
akbizmag.com
2023 Alaska Economic Forecast: Ready for recovery, dragged by workforce woes
Alaska’s economy remains among the nation’s lowest performing, yet other indicators suggest potential for growth and recovery in 2023. As Alaska continues climbing out from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economy remains among the nation’s lowest performing, yet other indicators suggest potential for growth and recovery in 2023 and beyond.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
New director of Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division named
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Bernard Chastain as the director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers Division. Colonel Chastain has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 1998 and has worked across the state in multiple locations as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. . “I have...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
alaskasnewssource.com
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Army suicides drop as leaders push programs to improve soldiers’ lives
Suicides among Alaska Army soldiers dropped sharply last year, as leaders push mental health programs and move to improve both pay and facilities for military serving on the Last Frontier. Numbers provided by the 11th Airborne Division, covering both Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, list...
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Largest Esports Tournament Open to All Skill Levels
The Nanook Esports Blue Team competes in a game of Valorant at the Alaska Esports Center. Video gamers across Alaska are preparing for the largest esports tournament ever held in the state. The GCI Northern Lights Invitational has players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) compete for a $20,000 prize. The...
