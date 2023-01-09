Read full article on original website
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Marvel Reveals First Look At MODOK in New Trailer
The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is right around the corner. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be hitting theaters on February 17, and fans just got a big tease of a new character. With the release of a brand-new trailer last night, the first glimpses of the classic comics villain MODOK in live-action were seen!
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Aaron Eckhart and Jonathan Rhys Meyers Go to War in the 'Ambush' Trailer [Exclusive]
Saban Films shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming action-thriller movie Ambush. Led by Aaron Eckhart and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the story is based on real-life events and follows a group of soldiers who are tasked with invading enemy territory during the Vietnam War. Their mission is to retrieve documents that can change the entire outcome of the conflict. Saban Films also revealed when and where the movie will become available, and we can now tell you it will premiere on February 24 simultaneously in theaters, on Digital and On Demand.
New 'Knock at the Cabin' Dolby Poster Evokes Noir Nostlagia
Director M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming feature Knock at the Cabin looks like one feature that’ll bend the horror genre in new ways. The feature tells the story of a family of three, a young girl and her parents, who are vacationing at their remote cabin, when they are taken hostage by four armed strangers. These strangers demand that the family make an inevitable choice to avert an impending apocalypse. Now the fate of the world depends on it.
HBO Max Increasing Subscription Price Amidst Content Purge
HBO Max has announced today the streamer is increasing the price of its monthly subscription by one dollar. This is the first time HBO Max has increased its subscription price since the streamer launched in May 2020. Still, the price change comes just as HBO Max goes through a content purge that pushed many beloved movies and films out of the streamer.
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
'Inside Job': Netflix Just Cancelled One of Its Most Unique Shows
Shion Takeuchi and her team deserve better. Netflix has axed animated series Inside Job, even though it had been renewed for a second season. The series only aired 18 episodes, despite the comedy’s original 20-episode order. It’s a hard truth facing many series on Netflix and animated programs in general, especially in the case of this workplace series about deep state employees trying to run the world without accidentally burning it down. The mix of sardonic humor about current events mixed with deeply personal character drama makes Inside Job a conspiracy board worth falling into.
'The Last of Us': Gabriel Luna on Playing the Games and Bonding with Pedro Pascal
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. Taking place 20 years after it all started, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man who’s tormented by his own trauma, has taken a different path than his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who’s tried to hold onto his idealism as he hopes for the possibility of something more.
New 'Good Trouble' Season 5 Image Sees Maia Mitchell Return
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed the first-look image of Maia Mitchell making her return in Season 5 of the popular series Good Trouble as a guest star. This comes just a few months ahead of the series' return on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform before becoming available on Hulu the next day.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
New 'My Dad The Bounty Hunter' Trailer Reveals a Delightfullly Charming Animated Series
As we approach the release date from Netflix animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the streamer is moving full steam ahead in order to tease us for the intergalactic adventure. Today, a new trailer was dropped to underscore the story: Two kids discover that their ordinary-looking father is actually a bounty hunter that works outside of Earth. And not only that, he’s one of the toughest on the job and is known throughout the galaxy.
‘Glass Onion’: 10 Actors Who Need to Star in a ‘Knives Out’ Movie
Regardless of your stance on which film was better, Glass Onion or its 2019 predecessor, viewers can agree that Rian Johnson's Knives Out films always have a stellar cast. From former wrestlers, rom-com stars, Broadway icons, and up-and-coming silver screen stars, the ensemble casts featured in both the first and second Knives Out are a special kind of perfection all films should aspire to, and something fans can only hope will be matched (if not surpassed) with a third film or any future installments.
'Gangs of New York's Opening Sequence Is Scorsese at His Finest
Often overlooked in Martin Scorsese's near flawless filmography is the 2002 period gangster flick, Gangs of New York, a picture of grittiness, grand set pieces, and a magnificent opening sequence that rivals that of any other movie. With an intriguing story set around gangsters in the older days of New York, and one of the most spectacular performances of Daniel Day-Lewis' career, it is a shame that it remains underappreciated as it is. It's violent, intriguing, and even repulsive at times, but the artistry of one of cinema's most revered individuals sews it together in true poetic fashion.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Kang, MODOK, and a Multitude of Scott Langs
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, revealing new secrets about the highly-anticipated threequel. As expected, the trailer is focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the new overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thanks to the new footage, we know why Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) decides to work with Kang. As if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios has also confirmed rumors, revealed the design of a fan-favorite villain, and even teased how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fits with the Multiverse theme of the MCU. So, it’s time to break down everything we learned from the new trailer.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Supernatural Investigation Gets Teeth In 'Wolf Pack' Trailer
A full moon is crawling across the horizon, and it's certainly going to awaken a new supernatural creature or two in the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. Helmed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, the werewolf show is set to chronicle the story of a group of teenagers who find their lives rapidly changed by a mysterious creature that is awoken during the raging Californian wildfires. With just weeks to go until the show's release, the streaming giant has finally unveiled an official trailer for the fantasy drama.
'The Bad Batch': The Clones Are Fighting an Undefeatable Enemy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1-2 of The Bad Batch.One of the biggest surprises that Star Wars fans experienced with The Clone Wars was the more well-rounded depiction of the clone troopers. While these identical clones of Jango Fett were denied any personality in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars showed an evolution of the individual characters and their respective personalities. The incredible voicework from Dee Bradley Baker helped distinguish these characters even further. However, we rarely saw what life was like for these men in the wake of Order 66 until The Bad Batch. In its season 2 premiere episodes “Spoils of Wars” and “Ruins of War,” The Bad Batch shows that the hardest battle is the one that no clones can truly win.
Paul Rudd Prepares for the Fight of His Life in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Poster
All eyes are on Marvel Studios in 2023 as Phase 5 commences. That all begins in February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man trilogy promises to be the biggest bite size adventure yet. Now, with just over a month till the film’s release, Marvel has dropped its latest trailer during the College Football National Title Game. However, that’s not all as Quantumania also received a new poster featuring the film’s stellar ensemble cast.
‘Lockwood & Co.’ Trailer Introduces a Team of Young Paranormal Sleuths
Netflix is setting itself apart as being the go-to stop for YA novels adapted into series, especially those with the touch of the spooky and the supernatural. In line with that trend, and as the premiere date for their latest offering, Lockwood & Co. draws near, the streaming giant has released the show’s official trailer, and it promises to be a spooky hunt for our young trio of teenage sleuths.
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
