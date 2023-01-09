From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us goes on a journey with Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor of the viral outbreak that’s destroyed modern civilization and who’s tormented by his own trauma, and 14-year-old orphan Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who he’s been entrusted to protect since she may actually be the one able to save the world. The unlikeliest of allies must rely on each other as they trek across America, facing heartbreak and the brutality humans can be capable of, while also maintaining enough hope to keep them going.

