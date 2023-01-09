Read full article on original website
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge Had a ‘Private Date’ While She Watched the Season 2 Finale
As 'The White Lotus' fans watched the Season 2 finale unfold, Jennifer Coolidge was watching with the creator himself.
Popculture
'Wednesday' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Wednesday has been one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, after only one season. Now, we have an update on the Tim Burton-created series' Season 2 fate at the streamer. In a new video, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Killer as Joe Goldberg Transforms From Predator to Prey
The official trailer for “You” Season 4 has been released by Netflix, revealing that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is not the only murderer with their sights set on London. Posing as a literature professor named Jonathan Moore at a London university, Joe is surprised to find he enjoys teaching, despite being surrounded by egocentric socialites. But when members of London’s wealthy elite start dropping like flies, Joe discovers there may be another murderer in his midst. The trailer also confirms the reprisal of Tati Gabrielle as love interest Marienne Bellamy in the new season, now sporting platinum blonde hair. In the final...
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
Collider
New 'My Dad The Bounty Hunter' Trailer Reveals a Delightfullly Charming Animated Series
As we approach the release date from Netflix animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the streamer is moving full steam ahead in order to tease us for the intergalactic adventure. Today, a new trailer was dropped to underscore the story: Two kids discover that their ordinary-looking father is actually a bounty hunter that works outside of Earth. And not only that, he’s one of the toughest on the job and is known throughout the galaxy.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Idris Elba returns in an exclusive new look at Luther: The Fallen Sun
Plus, a first look at Andy Serkis’ villain
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Author Paul Theroux Explains How A Third Season Renewal Of Apple TV+ Drama Would Lead To His 1981 Novel & Peter Weir’s Harrison Ford-Helen Mirren Film
SPOILER ALERT: After an explosive Season Two finale of The Mosquito Coast, a decision looms imminently on whether Apple TV+ reups. It so, the third season heads right into the territory of Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel that Peter Weir turned into a cult classic movie with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix. The one where Ford’s brilliant counterculture inventor Allie Fox becomes so obsessed with imposing a vision of utopia that he nearly takes down his family. Here, the author discusses seeing his famed novel pre-quelized by Neil Cross (Luther), the improvements over his book, his nephew Justin starring,...
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Marvel Reveals First Look At MODOK in New Trailer
The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is right around the corner. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be hitting theaters on February 17, and fans just got a big tease of a new character. With the release of a brand-new trailer last night, the first glimpses of the classic comics villain MODOK in live-action were seen!
