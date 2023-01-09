Read full article on original website
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota’s top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to do — our economic...
More Than 40 Minnesota Cities Now Classified Rural Instead Of Urban
In Minnesota, and around the USA, a change took place recently that you may not have noticed. In fact, a LOT of people didn't notice it, even in Minnesota Cities where the change was made. Minnesota Urban Areas Reclassified As Rural Areas in 2023. The US Census Bureau took a...
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.
fox9.com
Minnesota yard transforms snow into ‘ancient Egypt’
The snow artistry of one creative Minnesotan has everyone in his neighborhood and community keeping an eye on what he might create from snow next. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the details.
knsiradio.com
Consistent Snowpack Blankets Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A slow thaw could yield big dividends for the state in the spring as Minnesota has developed a nice snow pack from border to border. Last week, St. Cloud hit the 40-inch mark for the season, which is usually what we average all winter long. That translates to enough moisture to help bust what remains from last year’s drought if the ground can thaw and absorb it, says Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.
myklgr.com
Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?
After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
