ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
knsiradio.com

Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota’s top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to do — our economic...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Consistent Snowpack Blankets Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – A slow thaw could yield big dividends for the state in the spring as Minnesota has developed a nice snow pack from border to border. Last week, St. Cloud hit the 40-inch mark for the season, which is usually what we average all winter long. That translates to enough moisture to help bust what remains from last year’s drought if the ground can thaw and absorb it, says Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?

After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023

Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy