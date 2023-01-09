Read full article on original website
Related
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
My Fox 8
TROSA seeks to help people build new foundations in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A property on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem will soon be the site of transformation. Once construction is complete, men and women will get help to rebuild their lives from TROSA. “TROSA is a long-term residential program for people who are struggling with substance use...
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
rhinotimes.com
County Eyes Building Purchase For Rehab And Mental Health Center
Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, who’s also a co-chairman of the Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, said this week that the county is looking at buildings to purchase and transform into a new long-term substance abuse treatment center and mental health care facility. He...
Winston-Salem police investigating tower vandalisms at Truth Radio station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two towers were destroyed in Winston-Salem Wednesday, officials say. Winston-Salem police said the towers were reported vandalized at the Truth Radio Station. Truth Radio Station staff members posted on Twitter their service is temporarily down due to vandalism. Police also said the FBI is aware of...
Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Family, community raises concerns about safety of NC 109 in Davidson County after 3 killed in crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along N.C. 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road. “All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to […]
Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa has been found safe, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa was found safe. Police said Nwosa, 34, is missing. He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officers said Nwosa suffers from cognitive impairments and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing long sleeve brown...
What is phone 'pinging' and why didn't it help find Nicholas Snead?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police still want to know how a 20-year-old High Point man ended up at the bottom of a creek just off Wendover Avenue. Investigators found Nicholas Snead inside his car in Buffalo Creek last Friday. He had been missing since before Christmas. We asked Greensboro...
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s an invasion of privacy:’ Residents react to new license-plate readers coming to Winston-Salem
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Some Winston-Salem residents are apprehensive about the 25 new license-plate cameras that will soon be installed across the city. On...
WXII 12
Roughly 800 students sent home early from school in Alamance County due to water main break
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with the Alamance Burlington School System said Wednesday they have closed Andrews Elementary and the Career Technical Education Center. The closure is due to a water main break in the area. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
wfmynews2.com
What to do when you or a family member has the flu
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s flu season, Cone Health Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider talked about what to do if you or someone in your household catches the flu, and tips for preventing it in the first place on 2 Your Well-Being. Flu symptoms. Dr. Snider said...
‘We may never know why’: Family of 5 dead in NC murder-suicide, police say
Five people were killed over the weekend in a secluded North Carolina neighborhood in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Stop using these baby sleepers! Four years after the recall, babies are still dying.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Almost four years after a Consumer Reports investigation prompted the recall of millions of popular infant-inclined sleep products—including the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play—more child deaths have been linked to them. How is this possible? Consumer Reports and other product safety experts say companies...
Comments / 0