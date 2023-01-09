ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

My Fox 8

TROSA seeks to help people build new foundations in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A property on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem will soon be the site of transformation. Once construction is complete, men and women will get help to rebuild their lives from TROSA. “TROSA is a long-term residential program for people who are struggling with substance use...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Eyes Building Purchase For Rehab And Mental Health Center

Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, who’s also a co-chairman of the Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, said this week that the county is looking at buildings to purchase and transform into a new long-term substance abuse treatment center and mental health care facility. He...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa has been found safe, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa was found safe. Police said Nwosa, 34, is missing. He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officers said Nwosa suffers from cognitive impairments and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing long sleeve brown...
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

What to do when you or a family member has the flu

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s flu season, Cone Health Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr. Cynthia Snider talked about what to do if you or someone in your household catches the flu, and tips for preventing it in the first place on 2 Your Well-Being. Flu symptoms. Dr. Snider said...
GREENSBORO, NC

