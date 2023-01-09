Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO