Respiratory cases continue to pack Presbyterian Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital continues to be pushed to the brink with respiratory illnesses. The hospital says it’s been running at or above capacity since the pandemic began – now at about 105% capacity. Chief Medical Officer Jason Mitchell says they’re seeing people coming in who delayed their care during the pandemic, along with […]
KSAT 12
Highly contagious rabbit disease that causes sudden death detected in Texas for first time this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 has been detected in three animals in Texas for the first time this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso County tested positive for the disease. Rabbit Hemorrhagic...
LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals now just a phone call away in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 988 crisis support phoneline now offers connections to LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals. The state’s Human Services Department (HSD) says the new support will help those in need. “Linking those in need to compassionate and effective care by expanding access to affirming support for LGBTQIA+ youth is a key step in […]
At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 20 horses in Louisiana have died after ingesting bacteria found in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, state agriculture officials said. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began notifying livestock owners and others about potential problems with some bags of “Top Of The Rockies […]
KCBD
N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
kunm.org
Let's Talk MAT for people who are incarcerated
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?
New Mexico DA closes in on Rust crew with charges expected within weeks
New Mexico's first judicial district attorney is expected to file charges against the film crew of Rust later this month — 15 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
KRQE News 13
Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
Trail of blood outside New Mexico home leads to Bengal tiger
Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, unexpectedly located a tiger while investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday.
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
KRQE News 13
beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “beWellnm” open enrollment period is currently ongoing with dozens of plan options across multiple carriers. Now until enrollment closes on January 15, beWellnm will be hosting a variety of events educating families about the open enrollment period. “beWellnm” is offering dozens of...
YAHOO!
'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase
LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries. In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Local couple aim to sustain native plant groups
Two former officers of the Gila Native Plant Society have taken the helm of its statewide parent organization as co-presidents, with a plan to draw on their education background to make what they called a strong organization even stronger. Don and Wendy Graves are now serving as co-presidents of the...
New Mexico representative proposes bill for better treatment of movie extras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid. Movie extras and stand ins work long hours and often in tough conditions to help film a movie. Now as the industry grows in New Mexico, lawmakers may vote […]
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
KRQE Newsfeed: APS closure proposal, Anti-abortion ordinance, Windy Wednesday, Budget proposal, Internet access
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North […]
Law enforcement scams circulating communities, officials warn
The Federal Trade Commission said Americans lost billions from scams last year.
No Worries Walls helping students in eastern New Mexico get essential items
"It just shows kids that our community cares, right, and that has been an amazing thing."
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
