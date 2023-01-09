ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

Respiratory cases continue to pack Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital continues to be pushed to the brink with respiratory illnesses. The hospital says it’s been running at or above capacity since the pandemic began – now at about 105% capacity. Chief Medical Officer Jason Mitchell says they’re seeing people coming in who delayed their care during the pandemic, along with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals now just a phone call away in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 988 crisis support phoneline now offers connections to LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals. The state’s Human Services Department (HSD) says the new support will help those in need. “Linking those in need to compassionate and effective care by expanding access to affirming support for LGBTQIA+ youth is a key step in […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KCBD

N.M. State Senator to introduce baby box legislation

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Senator David Gallegos is planning to introduce a new piece of legislation that will make baby boxes available throughout New Mexico. Though not the first time Gallegos has proposed the amendment, he announced his intention to reintroduce the legislation after a baby...
HOBBS, NM
kunm.org

Let's Talk MAT for people who are incarcerated

Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico will send more child support money to families

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “beWellnm” open enrollment period is currently ongoing with dozens of plan options across multiple carriers. Now until enrollment closes on January 15, beWellnm will be hosting a variety of events educating families about the open enrollment period. “beWellnm” is offering dozens of...
NEW MEXICO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Local couple aim to sustain native plant groups

Two former officers of the Gila Native Plant Society have taken the helm of its statewide parent organization as co-presidents, with a plan to draw on their education background to make what they called a strong organization even stronger. Don and Wendy Graves are now serving as co-presidents of the...
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
SANTA FE, NM

