On New Year's Day, Summers County 911 dispatched police to the scene of an alleged domestic situation. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find an individual, identified as Clinton Edward Thompson, 49, of Jumping Branch, standing over one of the victims, yelling. While on scene, the criminal complaint states that the officer spoke to both victims and Thompson. Allegedly, one of the victims accused Thompson of striking them in the face, knocking out two teeth and placing a hand over their nose and mouth. The second victim accused Thompson of pushing them during the altercation. During the investigation, the officer reportedly found a loaded AR-15 rifle in a vehicle on the premises. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson and one of the victims stated that the weapon was being used to shoot coyotes near the residence. However, due to a previous felony conviction in 2007, Thompson is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Thompson was arrested and booked in Southern Regional Jail. At the time of writing, he remains at SRJ with bail set at $25,000. He is facing multiple charges related to the incident. The post Alleged domestic situation leads to one arrest appeared first on The Hinton News.

JUMPING BRANCH, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO