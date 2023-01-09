Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Summers County
Local police received a call on Dec. 29, 2022, regarding two individuals breaking into someone's property. A witness allegedly identified the two people as Jamee Elaine Danberry, 42, of Talcott, and David W. Chewning, 62, of Talcott. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses advised the responding officer that Danberry and Chewning loaded items into a vehicle and fled before he arrived. However, the officer notes that he had seen a car matching the description of the one Chewning and Danberry were reportedly driving parked at a residence along his path. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the stolen property,...
Minor charged in nighttime burglary
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken into custody last Tuesday and charged with burglary and assault, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Lt. Ana Pile. It happened on Oliver Street in St. Albans on January 3, 2023. Lead investigator, Detective C.M. Morgan says the juvenile has been charged...
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington,...
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Alleged domestic situation leads to one arrest
On New Year's Day, Summers County 911 dispatched police to the scene of an alleged domestic situation. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find an individual, identified as Clinton Edward Thompson, 49, of Jumping Branch, standing over one of the victims, yelling. While on scene, the criminal complaint states that the officer spoke to both victims and Thompson. Allegedly, one of the victims accused Thompson of striking them in the face, knocking out two teeth and placing a hand over their nose and mouth. The second victim accused Thompson of pushing them during the altercation. During the investigation, the officer reportedly found a loaded AR-15 rifle in a vehicle on the premises. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson and one of the victims stated that the weapon was being used to shoot coyotes near the residence. However, due to a previous felony conviction in 2007, Thompson is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Thompson was arrested and booked in Southern Regional Jail. At the time of writing, he remains at SRJ with bail set at $25,000. He is facing multiple charges related to the incident. The post Alleged domestic situation leads to one arrest appeared first on The Hinton News.
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
Murder trial underway in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with shooting and killing another man inside a restaurant in Boone County more than a year ago is underway. Kevin Dickens, who’s in his mid-50s, went on trial Tuesday. According to the judge’s office, opening statements were given...
West Virginia father sentenced for strangling his 6-month-old child to death
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A father was recently sentenced to 15 years to life for the strangling death of his 6-month-old child. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, on Oct. 7, 2018, the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston reported a possible shaken baby case. The victim reportedly succumbed to her injuries around 15 months later, on Jan. 8, 2020.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl and Gun Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 10, 2022, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams...
Ripley man sentenced to prison time for daughter’s death
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A Jackson County man was sentenced this week to multiple years in prison after killing his infant daughter more than four years ago. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, of Ripley, was sentenced Monday after being convicted last February on charges of child abuse by a parent causing death, strangulation and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors were seeking a first degree murder conviction.
Man arrested in connection with business break-in
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering. Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and...
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
Jackson County, West Virginia, man sentenced in infant daughter’s death
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County man was sentenced to a total of at least 17 years in prison for charges related to the death of his infant daughter. According to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to 15 years to life for […]
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
