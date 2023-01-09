ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

His Florida landlord told him to vacate the premises. So he grabbed a gun, police say

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HWbw_0k8eI3so00

An altercation between a tenant and a landlord in Central Florida turned violent Saturday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in Sanford, north of Orlando. The time was not specified.

READ MORE: Tenant shoots landlord over eviction, Florida cops say

When they arrived, deputies met Michael Baker. who was renting out a bedroom in his home to Michael Mathews.

Baker, who has one arm, entered the tenant’s bedroom and ordered the defendant to vacate the home within 10 minutes or he would have a friend help him do so “by force.”

READ MORE: Florida man shoots neighbor over his cat, cops say

After 15 minutes, Baker returned and reiterated that Mathews, who was there with his girlfriend, needed to leave, and again the suspect refused, said the complaint.

At this point, Mathews “produced a pistol,” and as Baker turned to leave, shot the landlord in the collarbone area on the left side.

The defendant, 50, admitted that he shot Baker because he was “tired of the way he was being treated and disrespected in the house.”

When asked if violence was necessary to solve the situation, Mathews said, yes: “It had to go this way,” read the police report.

But authorities disagreed, saying the landlord didn’t have a gun, wasn’t physically fit and did not threaten violence with a weapon — hence, no justification for the shooting.

Mathews, who has a lengthy rap sheet, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into Seminole County Jail at around 5 a.m. Sunday on no bond.

The Florida native “acted in an imminently dangerous manner with a depraved mind regardless of human life to effect the death of a person without premeditation,” the complaint said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
LONGWOOD, FL
The Associated Press

Driver carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect. The armed suspect approached the driver’s car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines’ curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was drive to Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with hate crime after allegedly tormenting gay neighbors

A Leesburg man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly tormenting his gay neighbors. The neighbors of 57-year-old Frank Norviel have been subjected to harassment due to their sexual orientation for several months, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ongoing dispute...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mississippi man pops breath mint in apparent attempt to avoid DUI arrest

A Mississippi man popped a breath mint in an apparent attempt to avoid a drunk driving arrest in Leesburg. Robert Joseph Britt, 47, of Marion, Miss., was driving a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Griffin Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and almost hit the curb several times, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy