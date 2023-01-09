His Florida landlord told him to vacate the premises. So he grabbed a gun, police say

An altercation between a tenant and a landlord in Central Florida turned violent Saturday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in Sanford, north of Orlando. The time was not specified.

When they arrived, deputies met Michael Baker. who was renting out a bedroom in his home to Michael Mathews.

Baker, who has one arm, entered the tenant’s bedroom and ordered the defendant to vacate the home within 10 minutes or he would have a friend help him do so “by force.”

After 15 minutes, Baker returned and reiterated that Mathews, who was there with his girlfriend, needed to leave, and again the suspect refused, said the complaint.

At this point, Mathews “produced a pistol,” and as Baker turned to leave, shot the landlord in the collarbone area on the left side.

The defendant, 50, admitted that he shot Baker because he was “tired of the way he was being treated and disrespected in the house.”

When asked if violence was necessary to solve the situation, Mathews said, yes: “It had to go this way,” read the police report.

But authorities disagreed, saying the landlord didn’t have a gun, wasn’t physically fit and did not threaten violence with a weapon — hence, no justification for the shooting.

Mathews, who has a lengthy rap sheet, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into Seminole County Jail at around 5 a.m. Sunday on no bond.

The Florida native “acted in an imminently dangerous manner with a depraved mind regardless of human life to effect the death of a person without premeditation,” the complaint said.