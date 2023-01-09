Threats to shoot McDonald’s worker over forgotten juice
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam.Two allegedly try to steal ATM with truck, chains
Police say an unknown woman threatened to shoot an employee for forgetting the orange juice that she did not order.
The suspect then left ht scene in a black Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the PSP Selinsgrove unit at 570-374-8145.
