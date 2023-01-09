ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin Dam, PA

Threats to shoot McDonald’s worker over forgotten juice

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvS5X_0k8eHplI00

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam.

Two allegedly try to steal ATM with truck, chains

Police say an unknown woman threatened to shoot an employee for forgetting the orange juice that she did not order.

The suspect then left ht scene in a black Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the PSP Selinsgrove unit at 570-374-8145.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed

DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks

McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The driver of the car struck approximately 15 lights in the center median of the road and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic. According to the Derry Township Police Department,...
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by train, police investigating

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is hospitalized after reportedly being struck by a train in White Haven. According to our media partner The Times Leader Newspaper, it happened inside the Lehigh Gorge State Park Wednesday afternoon. The Reading and Northern Police are investigating and there is no word on the woman’s injuries […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man robs jewelry store inside mall

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for the man behind a smash-and-grab robbery at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, cops say the man used a fire extinguisher to smash a display case in the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the mall. Police...
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with setting tree on fire

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County

LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Criminal mischief suspect on the loose in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident at Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township on New Year's Day. Troopers say a male suspect drove onto the property in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck just after midnight and used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps before fleeing the scene.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy