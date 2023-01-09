Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons blasts NFL Players Association All-Pro team snub: 'F--- that list'
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is focused on the playoffs but he took to Twitter Wednesday to react to being left off the NFLPA's inaugural All-Pro team list.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Report: Jim Harbaugh facing key obstacle in Michigan contract talks
Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan looks decidedly uncertain, and another factor is complicating things between the coach and the school. There is a growing chance Harbaugh could leave Michigan, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. One issue is Michigan’s inability to offer Harbaugh a new contract with a salary that would be more in line... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh facing key obstacle in Michigan contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
