WVNews
Rogers, East Fairmont force 27 turnovers to hold off Riley, Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the length of the court on offense, it was clear it was going to be a long night. In one of the first possessions of Wednesday’s game at Lincoln, East Fairmont’s signature press defense stopped the Cougars’ ball handlers at every turn, forcing Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins to call an early timeout to avoid a 10-second violation for not getting across half court.
WVNews
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1957 lunch meeting, noon, FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-566-7397.
WVNews
Lewis County's second half surge grounds Eagles, 61-53
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County passed its toughest test of the season, erasing an eight-point half-time deficit and pulling away in the fourth quarter to outlast Robert C. Byrd 61-53 and stay unbeaten on the year at 11-0. The Eagles went to Avery Childers early and often in the first quarter as Lewis County struggled to get anything going offensively. Childers, who was playing through illness, had eight of her team’s 12 first-quarter points as they took an early 12-6 lead.
WVNews
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur shares ball in routine win at Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Out of a 17-all tie, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers scored 18 of the next 20 points to separate from the Liberty Mountaineers and pick up a 67-41 road win on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers had 19 assists on 26 made field goals.
WVNews
SH #15 fights for possession ND #14 #44 #3.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Woods posted a double-double to lead South Harrison to a …
WVNews
WVU gets portal boost at wide receiver
West Virginia's football program got a win on Wednesday evening when North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter announced he was flipping his transfer commitment from Penn State to the Mountaineers. A four-year starter with the Wolfpack, Carter produced 1,906 receiving yards on 118 receptions from 2018-22, in which...
WVNews
EFHS #12 LHS #24.jpg
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the lengt…
WVNews
George scores 32, Baylor beats West Virginia 83-78
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 32 points to lead Baylor to an 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Baylor led by six at halftime and the lead changed eight times in the second half. George, who made 10 of 18 field goals with five 3-pointers, hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put Baylor ahead 70-66.
WVNews
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
WVNews
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVNews
Southern girls split with Frankfort, Bridgeport
OAKLAND — The Southern Lady Rams have shown improvement throughout the basketball season, and that trend continued this past week. Southern outlasted the Frankfort Falcons in a physical, low-scoring game last Thursday, 32-25, and though the Rams fell on the road against the Bridgeport Indians on Monday, the 44-37 score was a far cry from the lopsided defeat that the Rams endured against the Tribe back in the season opener.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson Joe Toussaint Baylor Postgame 1/11/23
West Virginia guards Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint maintain that when their team can correct the "little things" that have plagued them most of the season, they can get some wins, but time is running out on a potential turnaround. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
