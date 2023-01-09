Read full article on original website
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the bill
Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the Fare
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury Diagnosis
stonybrook.edu
Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State
“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
Cleveland Jewish News
An Orthodox woman says she is no longer welcome to pray at a New York synagogue because she is trans
(JTA) — When Talia Avrahami was asked to resign from a job teaching in an Orthodox Jewish day school after people there found out she was transgender, she was devastated. But she hoped to be able to turn to her synagogue in Washington Heights, where she had found a home for the last year and a half.
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
John Dewey is one of 34 Department of Education schools that implements the ‘Future Ready NYC’ initiative, which helps students discover their passions and gain the skills needed to turn those interests into future careers.
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Lester Chang takes assembly seat, won’t be expelled
Republican Lester Chang was sworn in as the new Assemblymember for the 49th District Jan. 3. The district includes Bath Beach, Benson- hurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights.Despite a challenge by Assembly Democrats over residency concerns, Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang will not be expelled at this time. Under state...
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Manhattan DA offers antisemitic NYC attacker plea deal with minimal jail time
In the wake of rising attacks against Jews in New York City, a violent antisemitic attacker could be back on the streets in six months’ time. According to the Canary Mission watchdog, Waseem Awadeh has been offered a plea deal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Awawdeh was charged with a hate crime for attacking a yarmulke-wearing Jewish man who was heading to a pro-Israel rally in May 2021.
How Giuliani went from America's mayor to legal jeopardy
Rudy Giuliani's leadership on 9/11 in New York City made him a global figure. In 2021, he was suspended from practicing law in New York state. The series "Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor?" airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
Eater
Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023
The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
News 12
Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents
The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
Retired NYC workers rally to keep their health care intact
A public hearing was held at City Hall on Monday to hear testimony on both sides of the NYC retired workers health benefits amendment.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
WNYT
NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to convert offices into housing for as many as 40,000 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her goal of 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. In downstate areas, Hochul’s target is for the housing stock to grow by […]
Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses
Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
