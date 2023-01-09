ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodmere, NY

stonybrook.edu

Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State

“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
STONY BROOK, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Lester Chang takes assembly seat, won’t be expelled

Republican Lester Chang was sworn in as the new Assemblymember for the 49th District Jan. 3. The district includes Bath Beach, Benson- hurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights.Despite a challenge by Assembly Democrats over residency concerns, Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang will not be expelled at this time. Under state...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Manhattan DA offers antisemitic NYC attacker plea deal with minimal jail time

In the wake of rising attacks against Jews in New York City, a violent antisemitic attacker could be back on the streets in six months’ time. According to the Canary Mission watchdog, Waseem Awadeh has been offered a plea deal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Awawdeh was charged with a hate crime for attacking a yarmulke-wearing Jewish man who was heading to a pro-Israel rally in May 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents

The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
BRONX, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses

Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

