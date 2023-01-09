Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO