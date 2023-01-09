Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days
Anthony Anderson, 28, of Saginaw, has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting of two men at 51 Sessions Recording Studio, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, were rushed to Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. Terrell was pronounced dead, and Brown was in critical condition. Brown’s condition has since improved. Anderson was arraigned Monday on open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and multiple weapons charges. According to the Lansing State Journal, he was denied bond by 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey after stating he has a “son on the way.” Godsey said there is a “high likelihood” he will be convicted, and he poses too high of a public safety concern to be released. Anderson, who has a record of multiple assault and weapons charges, was arrested on Jan. 4 for a parole violation after he was discovered to be one of the drivers in a two-car crash in Saginaw Township. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344. (See related story)
WNEM
Police scene in Davison neighborhood still active Wednesday night
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Hours later, there is still an active police scene in a Davison neighborhood. As TV5 first reported on the News at 5:30, authorities set up crime scene tape around a house on W. Third Street between M-15 and N. Genesee Street. Initially, some officers on scene...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
WNEM
New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
Family’s Donation of 35 Classic Cars Sold for $2.3 Million
The 35 classic cars donated to Northwood University by an Isabella County businessman have been auctioned off and are bringing in $2.3 million to the university. The cars were a unique donation by Mike and Diane Morey for the school to use however they wanted. They were auctioned off in Florida last Friday.
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Tv20detroit.com
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
MLive.com
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family. An image of a framed photograph of Benita Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Saginaw. Smith passed away of ALS on Jan. 2, 2023 and the family is looking to donate an electric Hoyer patient lift. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Trial begins for Saginaw man accused of running down man with truck, killing him in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — On a rainy night two Novembers ago, a Saginaw man confronted a motorist parked in his driveway, blaring his pickup truck’s horn. The confrontation turned violent when the truck drove forward, plowing into the man before it. Days later, the struck man, 57-year-old Douglas E....
WNEM
Loaded gun brought to Pinconning Middle School, 13-year-old arrested, police say
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an eight-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School. The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said administration was made aware of a student with a possible weapon about 1:45 p.m. and the student was...
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0