Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
27 First News
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
27 First News
Gerald J. Datillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” J. Dattilo, 76, died Sunday, January 8, at Diplomat Healthcare in North Royalton surrounded by his family. Jerry was born December 31, 1946, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Veronica (Taybus) Dattilo. He attended East High School. He went straight...
27 First News
Jeffie Lee Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffie Lee Jackson, 92, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born to the late Allen and Ethel Maddox Banks on September 19, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeffie married the late Curlee Jackson in 1969 and they...
27 First News
Marie Tubic, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Tubic, 96, died peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley on Monday evening, January 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on February 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio and was the daughter of Sava and Anna Talaban. She worked at Youngstown Towel...
27 First News
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
27 First News
John Edward Catheline, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Catheline, 85, of Youngstown, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. John was born in Youngstown, on March 26, 1937, the son of John J. and Lillian Catheline and was a lifelong area resident. John was a 1955...
27 First News
Larry Nathaniel Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972. Larry later...
27 First News
Kiriaki Ketsa “Kay” Pantelas Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kiriaki Ketsa “Kay” Pantelas Wilson, 95, of Warren passed away on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Center. Kay was born on September 30, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Eleni (Kanetis) Pantelas. Kay was a 1945 graduate...
27 First News
Paul Miller, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Miller, Jr., 92, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. He was born December 6, 1930, to William and Julia Basham Miller, at the Grove City, Pennsylvania hospital, along with his twin sister, Pauline. Paul graduated from Grove City High School. Afterwards...
27 First News
Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Freddie” John Pichiotino, 74 of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Fred was born July 31, 1948, in Youngstown, to Joseph and Frances Snezic Picchiottino. He was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School. He...
27 First News
Patrick J. Jacobs, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Jacobs, age 65 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Patrick was born August 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John P. and Florence L. Balentine Jacobs. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Patrick...
27 First News
Christine Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.
27 First News
Scott Kendall, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61. Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain...
27 First News
Ralph D. Pollard, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph D. Pollard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Ralph was born on May 31, 1932, to Raymond R. Pollard and Gladys M. (Hatch) Pollard. After attending Howland High School Ralph went on to receive his Bachelor’s in...
27 First News
Michael Alan Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Alan Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 4. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place at Noon. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park,...
27 First News
Jolene J. Menning, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jolene J. Menning, 80 of Austintown, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Jolene was born November 27, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph J. Jones and Arlene (Gray) Jones. She lived in the area her entire life.
27 First News
Essie J. Treharne, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie J. Treharne, 69, formerly of Springfield Township, passed away suddenly in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Essie was born April 27, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Melvin and Alma (Snyder) Shoemaker. She attended...
27 First News
Shawn Patrick McClure, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Shawn Patrick McClure, age 36, lost his battle with melanoma on Monday, January 9, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He was born on December 11, 1986, in Madison, Ohio, the son of Dennis Paul McClure and Catherine Ann Isenberg. Shawn graduated from...
27 First News
George E. Nicholson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Nicholson, Jr., 62 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born December 23, 1960, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George E. Nicholson, Sr. and the late Kay F. (Haas) Nicholson. George was a 1979 graduate of...
Comments / 0