YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Johnson Brown, 97, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023. Christine was born September 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now known as Campbell. She was the second child born to the late Eddie and Mattie B. Johnson and raised with brothers, Willie and Theodore Johnson, who preceded her in death.

