John Williams on his parents in a senior living center: ‘It’s a very nice place and they are generally miserable there’

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO