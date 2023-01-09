Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Record amount of cars for auction at 2023 Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The largest car show and auction in the country is kicking off at WestWorld in Scottsdale on January 21. This week, crews are working on final preparations ahead of opening day. About 70 cars are already inside some of the tents as some owners were...
Your guide to the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open and Coors Light Birds Nest
Here’s your guide to ticket prices, deals and schedule for the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Coors Light Birds Nest and the ‘Concert in the Coliseum’ by Swire Coca-Cola.
allaboutarizonanews.com
How To Attend The Phoenix Open For Free
Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament
Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols and Emmitt Smith commit to the Annexus Pro-Am tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Açaí Bowl Franchise Opens Up First Location In Scottsdale
Nautical Bowls serves up unique superfood bowls
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts
Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale
Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Vitalant, Thunderbirds keep blood supply on par
More blood transfusions are required in January than during any other month of the year. That’s why The Thunderbirds, the hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, have stepped up to make sure that 2023 starts out on par for patients across Arizona. All donors through Jan. 13 will...
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts...
azbigmedia.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling master-planned community in Arizona
Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying the top-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company is the developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Hilton opens hotel and event center in Scottsdale’s Cavasson development
PHOENIX — A luxury hotel opened in north Scottsdale last week, bringing resort-style features and a top-floor event space. The Hilton at Cavasson is located near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Hayden Road. “The timing of our grand opening couldn’t be better with the upcoming Super Bowl LVII,...
AZFamily
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The CEO of Barrett-Jackson, Craig Jackson, says more than...
azbigmedia.com
Popular music venue is now Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Live Nation today announced that Talking Stick Resort is the new name-in-title sponsor of the popular venue formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. The iconic 20,000-seat outdoor venue serves as a pillar of entertainment for fans in the community and is now known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Talking Stick Resort has been a leading entertainment and hospitality destination in Scottsdale for over a decade, and this announcement marks its expansion to Phoenix.
Two Hands Korean Corn Dogs to Take Up Residence in Tatum Point This Spring
Two Hands is no stranger to the Valley, with locations currently operating in Goodyear, Chandler, San Tan, Phoenix, and Mesa.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler
It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
