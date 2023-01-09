Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO