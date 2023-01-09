ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Attend The Phoenix Open For Free

Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts

Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
PHOENIX, AZ
Vitalant, Thunderbirds keep blood supply on par

More blood transfusions are required in January than during any other month of the year. That’s why The Thunderbirds, the hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, have stepped up to make sure that 2023 starts out on par for patients across Arizona. All donors through Jan. 13 will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling master-planned community in Arizona

Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying the top-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company is the developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Popular music venue is now Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Live Nation today announced that Talking Stick Resort is the new name-in-title sponsor of the popular venue formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. The iconic 20,000-seat outdoor venue serves as a pillar of entertainment for fans in the community and is now known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Talking Stick Resort has been a leading entertainment and hospitality destination in Scottsdale for over a decade, and this announcement marks its expansion to Phoenix.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler

It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
CHANDLER, AZ

