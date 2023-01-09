ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Juvenile Charged With Shooting Near New Bedford High School

A New Bedford juvenile is facing charges following a shooting incident near New Bedford High School last month after classes had ended for the day. New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira confirmed the shooting to me recently. "We did have a shooting on December 6 (2022) on Hunter Street at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States

Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Famous Newport diner set to close after 50 years of operation

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The popular Gary’s Handy Lunch diner in Newport announced they will be closing their doors this coming February. In their post, the diner announced it is time for the next chapter of the Handy family. Former patrons shared their condolences, best wishes and favorite...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Cause of death released after missing student found dead in East Providence

A man that had been reported missing recently was found deceased and police have released a cause of death. Jeff (Jeffrey) Schlyer, a Brown University student, had been reported missing on Friday January 6th. He was last heard from at approximately 2:00 a.m. Those who knew Schlyer believed that he was on a bike ride shortly after his disappearance.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations

The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views

It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage

This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
