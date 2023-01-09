Read full article on original website
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
Juvenile Charged With Shooting Near New Bedford High School
A New Bedford juvenile is facing charges following a shooting incident near New Bedford High School last month after classes had ended for the day. New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira confirmed the shooting to me recently. "We did have a shooting on December 6 (2022) on Hunter Street at...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for fatally stabbing man in heart over love triangle
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced Monday for fatally stabbing someone over a love triangle three years ago. Nathan Silva, 26, was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 years in state prison for killing Jorge Vieira during a physical altercation at the Bay Village Apartments in Fall River.
ABC6.com
Famous Newport diner set to close after 50 years of operation
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The popular Gary’s Handy Lunch diner in Newport announced they will be closing their doors this coming February. In their post, the diner announced it is time for the next chapter of the Handy family. Former patrons shared their condolences, best wishes and favorite...
fallriverreporter.com
Cause of death released after missing student found dead in East Providence
A man that had been reported missing recently was found deceased and police have released a cause of death. Jeff (Jeffrey) Schlyer, a Brown University student, had been reported missing on Friday January 6th. He was last heard from at approximately 2:00 a.m. Those who knew Schlyer believed that he was on a bike ride shortly after his disappearance.
Stepdad of woman killed in crash says ‘system isn’t designed for victims’
The New Bedford man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash faced a judge Wednesday.
New Bedford Man Charged in Connection to Deadly 2021 Motorcycle Crash
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash on Acushnet Avenue in 2021 is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of alcohol. Acushnet Avenue resident William Botelho, 30, was arraigned Wednesday on the charges, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office...
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations
The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
GoLocalProv
Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts
The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
New Bedford, Fall River Snubbed in Family Vacation Site’s Rankings
Family Destinations Guide, an online website that recommends family and kid-friendly vacation destinations throughout the country, lists what it considers to be the "11 best family vacations in Massachusetts" – and we ain't on it. New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton were all snubbed by Family Destinations Guide, which...
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
Look Inside Private Dartmouth Waterfront Home With Remarkable Views
It's probably not a house you would pass by unless you were out on Buzzards Bay, but a massive waterfront home in Dartmouth is on the market and is totally worth a peek. Sure, the $7.95 million home on Little River Road in South Dartmouth is waaaay out of my price range. But it never hurts to sneak a peek at how the other half lives and dream of what I'd do with my lottery winnings someday.
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
