Ryan Reaves has always lived by the principle of, “You go where you’re wanted” — and it became clear earlier this season that New York no longer was the place. No one is to blame for how Reaves slid down the Rangers depth chart by November, when he was scratched for eight of the club’s first 10 games of the month before he was traded to Minnesota on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Reaves simply wasn’t providing what the Rangers needed, and what the organization did need was cap space. Chris Drury did what was best...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO