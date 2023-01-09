Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Apple Insider
Mac laptops responsible for growing Apple's computing business
Apple's Mac laptops have taken over as the company's growth driver for its personal computer business, with theMacBook Pro in the lead. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed the numbers on January 4 through...
The latest Dell G15 gaming laptop is just $599.99 for the next 24 hours
The latest G15 is down to just $599.99 in Dell's gaming laptop deals - but only for 24 hours.
What to expect from Apple in 2023
Apple had a safe but steady year, does it have any surprises in store for 2023?
Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Apple, Coach and more
Upgrade your 2023 home essentials by shopping the best Walmart deals on cozy bedding, powerful kitchen appliances and user-friendly tech.
Samsung's New NVMe SSD Claims Big Efficiency, Performance Gains
Samsung — one of the biggest names in the world of storage devices — has been making SSDs for a long time. In fact, Samsung was among the first companies to manufacture and sell SSDs to retail consumers (Via PC World). Thanks to its extensive experience with flash-based storage systems, the company maintains a massive edge over its competitors. This is reflected in its sales figures, according to which the company alone accounts for more than 25% of the global SSD market.
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
Apple Insider
Apple's most affordable Mac mini is 18 years old
For 18 years, theMac mini has bounced between adored and abandoned, even by Apple, but so far it has always come back — and it remains a remarkable workhorse. According to Apple's playbook,...
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Apple Insider
Hands on with all the best Apple accessories at CES 2023
There was a lot to see that works with your iPhone at the 2023 CES. Here's what we loved. Our favorites ran the gamut from smart beds, bags, health devices, cases, and much more....
Some Macbook owners could get nearly $400 in settlement
A class action lawsuit against the Apple company will be returning up to $395 to some Macbook owners due to a potentially faulty “Butterfly” keyboard. “Plaintiffs claim that Defendant sold MacBook laptops with butterfly keyboards that are defective,” the settlement website states. “Plaintiffs allege that purchasers have experienced the following keyboard issues as a result of this alleged defect:
pocketnow.com
Save up to $399 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more
Amazon's latest deals will help you get your hands on some of the most powerful and versatile laptops on the market, as Apple's latest MacBook Pro models currently receive up to 16 percent savings. First up, we have the larger 16-inch model, which is now available for $2,100 after receiving a $399 discount, representing 16 percent savings.
Apple Insider
Deals: save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra
The powerful Apple Watch Ultra is eligible for a $50 coupon discount on every style at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama this week. To save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra, simply shop at Adorama.com...
Apple Insider
New AirPods Max & $99 AirPods rumored for late 2024
Kuo took to Twitter on Wednesday night to outline a timeline for the budget earbuds, stating that he believes they'll begin shipping in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025. He stated that they will be priced under $100.
Cult of Mac
iPad mini 6 drops to its Black Friday price in this killer deal
Did the iPad mini catch your fancy? Amazon has a killer deal on Apple’s smallest tablet, knocking $99 off its retail price. After the discount, you can get the 2021 iPad mini for $399.99, down from its original $499 MSRP. This is the same price the tablet was available for during Black Friday.
Apple Insider
MacBook Pro with OLED display rumored to arrive in 2024
Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple plans to release a MacBook with an OLED display before the end of 2024, suggesting that the change could allow for "more diverse" form factor designs. Utilizing...
notebookcheck.net
ONEMIX 4S finally launches as One Netbook 4S with Intel Core i3-1210U and Core i7-1250U processors
One-netbook is finally selling the ONEMIX 4S, a modest upgrade over the One Mix 4. Revealed in August, One-netbook has since re-branded the ONEMIX 4S as the One Netbook 4S. The machine still relies on Intel Alder Lake-U series processors though, and features a 10.1-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Seemingly, the One Netbook 4S retains its predecessor's display, with One-netbook mentioning that it also operates natively at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and supports 2,048 pressure levels.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i5-12600K now 28% off on Amazon
Although it launched with a US$289 price tag, the Intel Core i5-12600K processor is now listed by Intel with a recommended customer price of US$318 - US$328. On Amazon, the list price is even higher, but the US$342.50 tag is currently replaced by a reduced price of US$247.99, thanks to a 28% discount.
