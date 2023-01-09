ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush

Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday. According to the NYPD, responding officers discovered Philson Andrews, 36, at the intersection of East 56th Street and Church Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm around 9:30 p.m. Andrews was taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
New York Post

Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison for deadly attack on Asian woman

A Brooklyn man who bludgeoned an Asian woman to death will spend the next two decades behind bars, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Elisaul Perez was hit with the 20-year prison sentence after he attacked 61-year-old GuiYing Ma with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in her Corona neighborhood in November 2021, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The 33-year-old admitted to the heartless crime last month when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said she hopes the sentence provided “some measure of solace” for the victim’s family. “The long sentence will hold...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man fatally struck by truck on N.J. street, cops say

A man was fatally hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. The incident occurred near 11 Vine Street about 10:45 p.m., police said. The 23-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said. It is not known...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Shore News Network

Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

