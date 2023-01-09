Read full article on original website
Newark Man Who Died While Running From Police Along Route 280 Identified
A Newark man who died while running from city police along Route 280 last week was identified by authorities on Wednesday. A review of the circumstances surrounding the death last Thursday, Jan. 5, of Raul L. DeJesus, 43, is required because it involved police, a Jan. 11 release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office says.
Investigators ID man who died while being chased by police on N.J. highway
The man who died last week shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old city resident, investigators said. Newark Police Officer Alberto Vera approached Raul L. De Jesus at 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the area of Orange Street...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
WATCH: Newark cop released from hospital after being stabbed
Newark Police Officer Ramon Aguirre was one of three officers responding to a domestic violence call last week on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect kicked and stabbed the officers with two of the cops requiring hospital treatment. Officer Aguirre was stabbed in the arm and hand and spent...
News 12
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday. According to the NYPD, responding officers discovered Philson Andrews, 36, at the intersection of East 56th Street and Church Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm around 9:30 p.m. Andrews was taken...
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
State investigating death of man who collapsed and died while fleeing Newark police on foot
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
One detained and gun recovered in Jersey City lunchtime shooting incident
One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jersey City. Police officers quickly responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. when shots rang out, police said in radio transmissions. One person was...
AG’s office investigates death of man being pursued on foot by Newark police
NEWARK, NJ — The N.J. Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police encounter during which a civilian died on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Newark, according to a Jan. 6 press release. The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time. According to the preliminary investigation,...
Man, 20, gets 9 years in prison for Kings Plaza Mall shooting that wounded 2 teens
A Bronx man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting inside a crowded Brooklyn mall that wounded two teenage boys and sent dozens of other shoppers running in fear for their lives, the borough’s district attorney announced.
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison for deadly attack on Asian woman
A Brooklyn man who bludgeoned an Asian woman to death will spend the next two decades behind bars, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Elisaul Perez was hit with the 20-year prison sentence after he attacked 61-year-old GuiYing Ma with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in her Corona neighborhood in November 2021, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The 33-year-old admitted to the heartless crime last month when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said she hopes the sentence provided “some measure of solace” for the victim’s family. “The long sentence will hold...
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
Man fatally struck by truck on N.J. street, cops say
A man was fatally hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. The incident occurred near 11 Vine Street about 10:45 p.m., police said. The 23-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said. It is not known...
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson Man, 24, Gets Mandatory 2½ Years In Prison In Hit-Run Death Of Fairview Dad
An unlicensed Jersey City driver must spend at least 2½ years in state prison for fleeing a pedestrian crash that killed a Fairview man. Danny Maiker Vasquez, 24, abandoned his father's minivan at the scene of the overnight crash on Broad Avenue near the North Bergen border that killed 39-year-old father of two Julius Smith shortly after 3:30 a.m. July 5, 2021.
Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted For Killing Bergen Mother Of 5 Caught: Authorities
Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Garfield mother of five, Daily Voice has learned. Victor E. Diaz Castenada, 26, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal. The driver...
