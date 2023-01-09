Read full article on original website
Deputy shot during confrontation with suspect near Lake Elsinore has died
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence has died.
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
Police seeking suspect in deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police today as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly embezzling $30,000 worth of electronics in Rialto
A man was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 worth of electronics from a Rialto business over the course of several months, according to the Rialto Police Department. The investigation began when police received a call from a business in the 1600 block of N. Linden Avenue in reference...
Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shot in Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy died after being shot in Lake Elsinore Friday afternoon.
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Man to stand trial for allegedly trying to burn store clerk during theft
A transient accused of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire when the man sought to prevent the defendant from fleeing with stolen groceries must stand trial for assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses, a judge ruled today.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly impersonating an ATF agent
A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards. When neighbors confronted...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
foxla.com
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Officers Association thanks community for its support
Monday, Jan. 9 was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Not long ago, police budgets in large, medium size, and small cities were radically cut during a media driven frenzy to defund police. It did not work out well for those jurisdictions. Crime, including violent crime, sharply increased in those cities....
Weapons threat prompts lockdown, search at MoVal high school campus
A threat of violence at a Moreno Valley high school today prompted a lockdown and search of the campus by law enforcement personnel, who ultimately found no credible threat to pubic safety.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
Fontana Herald News
FUSD will hold event to focus on fentanyl dangers
An event will be held in Fontana to provide information about the dangers of fentanyl. The event, which is the first Fontana Unified School District Parent University of 2023, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant David Salyer will lead a discussion about fentanyl,...
foxla.com
19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police. The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online...
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
