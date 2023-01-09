ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly impersonating an ATF agent

A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards. When neighbors confronted...
UPLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Officers Association thanks community for its support

Monday, Jan. 9 was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Not long ago, police budgets in large, medium size, and small cities were radically cut during a media driven frenzy to defund police. It did not work out well for those jurisdictions. Crime, including violent crime, sharply increased in those cities....
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD

The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

FUSD will hold event to focus on fentanyl dangers

An event will be held in Fontana to provide information about the dangers of fentanyl. The event, which is the first Fontana Unified School District Parent University of 2023, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant David Salyer will lead a discussion about fentanyl,...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy