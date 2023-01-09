ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9

January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – Storm Response, When Will The Deluge End?

In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the impact of the heavy rain in the Central Valley. We also discuss ways to stay safe during the storms and what Fresno County is doing in response. Special Guests:. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor. Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. Tune...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera crews working to clear damage from flood

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
MADERA, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy