GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
KMJ
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
GV Wire
Rivers Rise, Trees Drop, Storm Continues. And Tuesday Will Be Just As Bad.
Update: The Madera County Office of Emergency Services issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday morning for residents of the Bass Lake RV Resort and Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park due to flooding in the area. An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road,...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
clovisroundup.com
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Hundreds rescued from flooded areas as Merced braces for more rain
In some areas of Merced, the water was too high on Tuesday for residents to safely evacuate.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Storm Response, When Will The Deluge End?
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the impact of the heavy rain in the Central Valley. We also discuss ways to stay safe during the storms and what Fresno County is doing in response. Special Guests:. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor. Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. Tune...
Madera crews working to clear damage from flood
MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Evacuation orders issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows
Evacuation orders has been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane
A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke appealed to residents in evacuation areas to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke had already issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada the same morning and deputies have been tasked with going door […]
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
