Read full article on original website
eric perry
3d ago
I live 15 seconds away frm the scene driving, woke up seen police cars, didn't know what happen til now,sad, Prayers to the family, this is a circle community away frm everyone, Older folks homes, like 70, 60,50 years oldGod heal this world
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Related
Deputy shot during confrontation with suspect near Lake Elsinore has died
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence has died.
Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted
The family of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2021 in Norwalk is pleading for the deputies to be prosecuted.
Police seeking suspect in deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police today as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the deputy has been taken to the hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly impersonating an ATF agent
A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards. When neighbors confronted...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
newsantaana.com
Police stopped a car in Fountain Valley and arrested four suspects for selling drugs
Earlier this week, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle with no license plates, driving recklessly through traffic and running red lights. The police officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, immediately recognizing a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the...
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
Long Beach PD released photo of weapons owned by man who threatened co-workers
Authorities released a photo today of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
sgvcitywatch.com
Pomona Duo Jailed, Accused of October Murder in Pasadena
PASADENA - Police announced the arrest of a man and woman accused of homicide in the October 30 fatal shooting of a Rialto man. David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, are facing one count each of homicide after the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office formally filed charges January 11. The duo were arrested January 9, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing involving teen victim in DTLA
As a teen swung a skateboard at LAPD officers, a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away while still wearing handcuffs.
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
vvng.com
18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Comments / 3