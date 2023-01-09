ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 3

eric perry
3d ago

I live 15 seconds away frm the scene driving, woke up seen police cars, didn't know what happen til now,sad, Prayers to the family, this is a circle community away frm everyone, Older folks homes, like 70, 60,50 years oldGod heal this world

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly impersonating an ATF agent

A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards. When neighbors confronted...
UPLAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned

A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower

Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Pomona Duo Jailed, Accused of October Murder in Pasadena

PASADENA - Police announced the arrest of a man and woman accused of homicide in the October 30 fatal shooting of a Rialto man. David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, are facing one count each of homicide after the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office formally filed charges January 11. The duo were arrested January 9, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena

Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA

