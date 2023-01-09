ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines

Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority

Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket

The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear's breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
teslarati.com

Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look

The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Truth About Cars

1997 Toyota Supra Mangled After Mechanic's Wild Crash

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra became the face of tuner culture after a certain wildly famous car movie made it look untouchable on the streets. That popularity has led to a monstrous increase in prices for the cars, and as one Colorado mechanic shop just found out, crashing one that doesn’t belong to you can come with equally monstrous consequences.
Truth About Cars

Chevrolet Drops Official Shots Of Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet will unveil the hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette E-Ray next week. January 17 is the date to keep in mind, and there's a teaser video. That video shows that the car has a wider stance, side intakes, quad exhaust tips, and a lower front fascia. Inside we see a button...
Truth About Cars

Love Classic JDM Cars? Read This!

As you might know, our corporate parents and partners run a whole bunch of forums. One that might interest you if you like Japanese Domestic Cars (JDM) is Classic JDM forum. This is your one-stop shop for Supras, GT-Rs, 3000GTs, and more. Many of you grew up with these cars,...
Truth About Cars

Study: America Allegedly Needs to Quadruple EV Chargers by 2025

The United States is in the midst of expanding its electric vehicle charging network to ensure there’s sufficient charging capacity for the planned deluge of EV sales. Companies are even getting government money earmarked within the so-called Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals are maintained. However, a recent report by S&P Global Mobility has suggested the U.S. is nowhere near on pace to meet projected EV demand.
insideevs.com

ZF Heated Seatbelt Can Reportedly Boost EV Range In Cold Weather

Everybody knows that electric vehicles don’t get along very well with cold weather, especially because it lowers the driving range. Moreover, the range of an EV is yet again lowered when you want to warm up the cabin, drawing extra current from the batteries. Well, the Germans over at...
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX To Have 335-HP Dual-Motor AWD Powertrain

We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it. That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.
Truth About Cars

Cox Forecasts Used Vehicle Pricing Trends for 2023

Wholesale used-vehicle prices continued to climb during the last weeks of 2022, though the overall trend actually had secondhand valuations down by 15 percent for the entire year. That’s due largely to auction prices cooling off after the summer ended and the situation has many speculating that 2023 could be the first year we see massively inflated car prices begin to return to normal.
Benzinga

Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has partnered with Nikola Corp NKLA to conduct testing of its electric vehicles. The partnership will test class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center. The two companies collaborated to test BEV...
Carscoops

At Full Speed, A Used Nissan Leaf Can Run Out Of Energy In Just 21.6 Miles

The transition to electrification is happening just a little more each day. One aspect of performance that electric cars are still trying to tackle is how they manage driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Well, here’s a video of a used Nissan Leaf going as fast as it can for as long as it can before it runs itself empty.
Truth About Cars

Porsche Announces Retro Racing-Inspired Wraps for the 911 Dakar

The Porsche 911 Dakar is set to join the ranks of ultra-cool but ultra-expensive and difficult-to-find models in the automaker’s vast catalog, but that hasn’t stopped it from offering upgrades for the car. To celebrate the car’s rally roots, Porsche announced a series of retro wraps inspired by the brand’s run in the East African Safari Rally and the Paris-Dakar Rally in the 1970s and 80s.
Truth About Cars

Putting the Cat to Sleep: Jag Cancels F-Type

The slinky Jaguar F-Type, a car that looks even better in person than it does in photos – at least to these jaundiced eyes – will have just one more trip around the sun. The company announced today that to celebrate the F-Type’s final model year 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, they’ll be making a limited run of ‘F-Type 75’ special editions – available in both regular and R flavors.

