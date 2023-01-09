Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority
Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket
The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear's breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Truth About Cars
1997 Toyota Supra Mangled After Mechanic's Wild Crash
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra became the face of tuner culture after a certain wildly famous car movie made it look untouchable on the streets. That popularity has led to a monstrous increase in prices for the cars, and as one Colorado mechanic shop just found out, crashing one that doesn’t belong to you can come with equally monstrous consequences.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Drops Official Shots Of Corvette E-Ray
Chevrolet will unveil the hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette E-Ray next week. January 17 is the date to keep in mind, and there's a teaser video. That video shows that the car has a wider stance, side intakes, quad exhaust tips, and a lower front fascia. Inside we see a button...
Is This ’87 Nissan Hardbody With Only 1,100 Miles Better Than a New Ford Maverick
Forget buying a Ford Maverick compact truck and get yourself this almost new 1987 Nissan Hardbody minitruck. The post Is This ’87 Nissan Hardbody With Only 1,100 Miles Better Than a New Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Love Classic JDM Cars? Read This!
As you might know, our corporate parents and partners run a whole bunch of forums. One that might interest you if you like Japanese Domestic Cars (JDM) is Classic JDM forum. This is your one-stop shop for Supras, GT-Rs, 3000GTs, and more. Many of you grew up with these cars,...
Truth About Cars
Study: America Allegedly Needs to Quadruple EV Chargers by 2025
The United States is in the midst of expanding its electric vehicle charging network to ensure there’s sufficient charging capacity for the planned deluge of EV sales. Companies are even getting government money earmarked within the so-called Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals are maintained. However, a recent report by S&P Global Mobility has suggested the U.S. is nowhere near on pace to meet projected EV demand.
insideevs.com
ZF Heated Seatbelt Can Reportedly Boost EV Range In Cold Weather
Everybody knows that electric vehicles don’t get along very well with cold weather, especially because it lowers the driving range. Moreover, the range of an EV is yet again lowered when you want to warm up the cabin, drawing extra current from the batteries. Well, the Germans over at...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX To Have 335-HP Dual-Motor AWD Powertrain
We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it. That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.
Truth About Cars
Cox Forecasts Used Vehicle Pricing Trends for 2023
Wholesale used-vehicle prices continued to climb during the last weeks of 2022, though the overall trend actually had secondhand valuations down by 15 percent for the entire year. That’s due largely to auction prices cooling off after the summer ended and the situation has many speculating that 2023 could be the first year we see massively inflated car prices begin to return to normal.
Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I drove the new Seat Ateca Xperience – in a sea of family SUVs it stands out with sharp looks & impressive practicality
WHEN this Seat Ateca turned up with the personalised plate A77ECA, I wasn’t sure how to feel about it. Firstly, I’ve got to be one of the only people with what is probably a quite expensive personal plate on a £26k family SUV. Second, I’ve always thought...
Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has partnered with Nikola Corp NKLA to conduct testing of its electric vehicles. The partnership will test class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center. The two companies collaborated to test BEV...
Carscoops
At Full Speed, A Used Nissan Leaf Can Run Out Of Energy In Just 21.6 Miles
The transition to electrification is happening just a little more each day. One aspect of performance that electric cars are still trying to tackle is how they manage driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Well, here’s a video of a used Nissan Leaf going as fast as it can for as long as it can before it runs itself empty.
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Companies including GM, Ford, Google and solar energy producers said on Tuesday they would work together to establish standards for scaling up the use of virtual power plants (VPPs), systems for easing loads on electricity grids when supply is short.
Truth About Cars
Porsche Announces Retro Racing-Inspired Wraps for the 911 Dakar
The Porsche 911 Dakar is set to join the ranks of ultra-cool but ultra-expensive and difficult-to-find models in the automaker’s vast catalog, but that hasn’t stopped it from offering upgrades for the car. To celebrate the car’s rally roots, Porsche announced a series of retro wraps inspired by the brand’s run in the East African Safari Rally and the Paris-Dakar Rally in the 1970s and 80s.
Truth About Cars
Putting the Cat to Sleep: Jag Cancels F-Type
The slinky Jaguar F-Type, a car that looks even better in person than it does in photos – at least to these jaundiced eyes – will have just one more trip around the sun. The company announced today that to celebrate the F-Type’s final model year 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, they’ll be making a limited run of ‘F-Type 75’ special editions – available in both regular and R flavors.
