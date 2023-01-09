ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney almost hit by car re-creating ‘iconic’ Beatles photo

By Jack Hobbs
 2 days ago

Sir Paul McCartney almost became Abbey roadkill.

The 80-year-old Beatles icon and his daughter Mary were at Abbey Road Studios Sunday when she asked him to re-create the iconic photo when a car came out of nowhere and almost ran over the legendary singer over .

Mary McCartney — who is currently promoting a documentary about the legendary recording studio called “If These Walls Could Sing” — told the Mirror the near accident happened when she asked her father to re-create the 1969 album cover as they were leaving the studio.

“The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny,” said the 53-year-old. “As we were leaving [the studio], I said, ‘I’ll film you [on the crossing],’ and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him!”

McCartney, a noted photographer and cookbook author, told PEOPLE in December that she got the idea for the documentary after seeing a 1977 photo of her mother, Linda McCartney, and father crossing the street with a pony.

“I love the picture of my mom going over the zebra crossing. She had a little pony in London. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do [the film],” she said. “I snuck her into it a few times. There’s an homage to her. She’s my inspiration.”

Mary McCartney said that she asked her father to re-create the 1969 album cover as they were leaving the studio.
Krafft Angerer/Getty Images
McCartney (right) said that she was also “really nervous” to show her 80-year-old father the completed film. She allegedly took him to a movie theater to show it to him.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
McCartney told PEOPLE in December that she got the idea for the documentary after seeing a 1977 photo of her mother, Linda McCartney, and father crossing the street with a pony.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

McCartney said that she was also “really nervous” to show her father the completed film. She allegedly took him to a movie theater to show it to him.

“The next day, I was at an event and somebody said, ‘I saw your dad and he was talking about the documentary for ages,'” recalled McCartney. “It’s somewhere he’s really passionate about so when he heard I was doing the documentary, he was really pleased and it made him think about Abbey Road again and a lot of the stories.”

“If These Walls Could Sing” is currently streaming on Disney+ .

