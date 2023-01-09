Read full article on original website
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. An evacuation order remains in effect for areas along the Salinas River from Soledad, southwest of Chualar, to Spreckels and the River Road corridor, and then to the Pacific Ocean. County officials warn that if flooding does...
Evacuation Order Issued For Residents Along Salinas River From Chualar To Greenfield
People who live along the Salinas River in and around Gonzales are being asked to leave their homes due to flooding, according to a tweet by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management. The county's sheriff's office upgraded what had been warnings to evacuation orders effective immediately and until further...
Update: Evacuation Order Lifted For Residents Along Salinas River
GONZALES (BCN) More than half of the region included in an evacuation order issued two hours earlier by Monterey County officials has been lifted and downgraded to a warning for residents along the Salinas River between Gonzales and Soledad, according to a tweet by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.
The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach
When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened. “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole
PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
Sheriff Orders Immediate Evacuation For Salinas River Area South Of San Lucas
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an immediate evacuation order for residents in the low lying areas of the Salinas River due to flooding south of San Lucas in the county's southeastern corner. The order, in effect until further notice, requests residents to quickly and calmly evacuate the following...
