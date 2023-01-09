ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: 3 Huge Themes To Follow In 2023

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report has quite a bit of ground to cover before it can reclaim its all-time highs reached about 12 months ago. To return to the peak, AAPL needs game-changing catalysts. Today, we talk about three of them that could materialize in 2023. Be on...
AOL Corp

Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023

As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
9to5Mac

Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro

Apple is apparently planning a reversal for one of its long-held beliefs on the Mac. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has teams of engineers actively working on touchscreen Macs. It could release a new MacBook Pro with touchscreen support as soon as 2025. Apple mulls reversing course...
9to5Mac

Is Apple successfully convincing users to pay for its Services? Here’s the latest data

From the outside, it might seem like Apple Services has been going crazy with growing paid customers quarter after quarter. And it has been increasing revenue impressively with Services now being the second biggest category behind iPhone. However, a new study reveals Apple may have a lot more room to grow when it comes to getting hardware customers to pick up a paid Apple subscription.
CBS Detroit

Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount

Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
9to5Mac

Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store

Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
The Verge

Parler’s parent company has laid off a majority of its staff

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of “censorship-free” social media platform Parler, has laid off a majority of its staff and most of its chief executives over the last few weeks. The sudden purge of staff has thrown the future of Parler, one of the first conservative alternatives to mainstream platforms, into question.
9to5Mac

Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?

For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
9to5Mac

Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup

Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
9to5Mac

Will the iPhone 15 be more expensive? Here’s what the rumors say

Leading up to the announcement of the iPhone 14 last fall, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. In the end, Apple kept prices the same…but now the same rumors are circulating ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro launch later this year.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: 2023 Apple enterprise predictions

