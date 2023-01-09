Read full article on original website
Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
Verily Life Sciences said Wednesday it will begin the process of laying off 15% of its staff as part of a restructuring effort.
Apple Stock: 3 Huge Themes To Follow In 2023
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report has quite a bit of ground to cover before it can reclaim its all-time highs reached about 12 months ago. To return to the peak, AAPL needs game-changing catalysts. Today, we talk about three of them that could materialize in 2023. Be on...
9to5Mac
Apple Business Connect launches as free tool to help organize key information across services
Apple has debuted a new tool today for businesses of all sizes to help “claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users.” The free new service is available now for those in the US. Apple announced the...
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Analyst Report On CES 2023
One of Apple’s best-known expert has shared his takeaways from CES 2023. Here’s how the Cupertino company could benefit from the big innovation themes playing out in the tech space.
AOL Corp
Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023
As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Only 2 customers have abandoned Tesla since Elon Musk bought Twitter, says EV leasing firm CEO
Elon Musk's decisions since buying Twitter appear to have had minimal impact on Tesla sales, Octopus EV's Fiona Howarth told the Financial Times.
9to5Mac
Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro
Apple is apparently planning a reversal for one of its long-held beliefs on the Mac. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has teams of engineers actively working on touchscreen Macs. It could release a new MacBook Pro with touchscreen support as soon as 2025. Apple mulls reversing course...
9to5Mac
Apple Podcasts now lets creators publish subscription content directly from hosting providers
Apple on Tuesday announced a major update for podcast creators. Starting today, Apple Podcasts will let creators publish subscription content directly from the dashboard of participating hosting providers. The company says this will make it easier than ever to “launch and grow shows and subscriptions on Apple Podcasts.”. Apple...
9to5Mac
Is Apple successfully convincing users to pay for its Services? Here’s the latest data
From the outside, it might seem like Apple Services has been going crazy with growing paid customers quarter after quarter. And it has been increasing revenue impressively with Services now being the second biggest category behind iPhone. However, a new study reveals Apple may have a lot more room to grow when it comes to getting hardware customers to pick up a paid Apple subscription.
9to5Mac
Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
A Bloomberg report about Apple custom displays is leading to some interesting takes on it. Like Apple is moving into the manufacturing business, or that the company doesn’t already use custom-designed displays. Neither of these things is true, so I think it’s worth taking a look about what the...
Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount
Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
The Verge
Parler’s parent company has laid off a majority of its staff
Parlement Technologies, the parent company of “censorship-free” social media platform Parler, has laid off a majority of its staff and most of its chief executives over the last few weeks. The sudden purge of staff has thrown the future of Parler, one of the first conservative alternatives to mainstream platforms, into question.
Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?
For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
9to5Mac
Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup
Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
9to5Mac
Will the iPhone 15 be more expensive? Here’s what the rumors say
Leading up to the announcement of the iPhone 14 last fall, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. In the end, Apple kept prices the same…but now the same rumors are circulating ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro launch later this year.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work Podcast: 2023 Apple enterprise predictions
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
