General Manager Interviews to Begin This Week

By David Boclair
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says she plans to take her time, 'cast a wide net" in order to find a new head of the personnel department.

The Tennessee Titans will begin interviews with general manager candidates this week. That does not necessarily mean a decision will be made soon, however.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk told the team’s website Monday that she plans a “pretty extensive” process, one that likely will include multiple rounds of interviews.

"I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible,” Strunk said. “The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us."

She added that the first round of interviews will include a large number of candidates, including two who currently are part of the Titans’ front office, vice president/player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Cowden has served as interim general manager since Jon Robinson was fired on Dec. 6.

NFL.com reported that the interviews will include San Francisco 49ers staff members Adam Peters (assistant general manager) and Ran Carthon (director of player personnel) as well as Ian Cunningham, assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears, Glenn Cook, assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd.

Strunk is leading the search along with her nephew Kenneth S. Adams IV, another member of the ownership group, president/CEO Burke Nihill, chief legal officer Adolph Birch III and senior vice president/general counsel Dan Werley.

"We've cast a wide net," Strunk said. "We're going to interview just as many people as we need to. I have a lot of people I want to interview. So, it's going to be pretty extensive."

"… I am excited about the process, and I am excited about finding the right person. I think this is going to be a great reset for us going forward, a chance to bring in new ideas, a new way of doing things."

The Titans enter the offseason with plenty of questions related to the roster. They got nothing from their 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson, who no longer is in the NFL, and – to date – have gotten minimal contributions at best from their top two picks in 2021, cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz. Notable players such as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and left tackle Taylor Lewan have one year remaining on their contracts, and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is currently scheduled to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he wants greater overall team speed.

The new general manager will work with Vrabel on all personnel matters. Both will report directly to Strunk.

"We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker," Strunk said. "I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate – that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we're all working together, rowing the same direction."

