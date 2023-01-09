ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Interested In PSV Winger Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea are interested in PSV winger Noni Madueke and are considering a potential move for the player.

Chelsea are keen on an overhaul of the squad and that has perhaps never been more evident after the recent results the team has had. Change is needed and to avoid things getting any worse it's needed now.

The forward line is certainly somewhere that can be improved, especially with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech expected to leave the club. Joao Felix is on the way, and Chelsea could be looking to Noni Madueke to join him.

Chelsea have interest in the PSV winger, who is highly rated in the Eredivise.

Chelsea are considering a move for PSV winger Noni Madueke.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Tom Roddy of the Times , Chelsea are interested in PSV winger Noni Madueke and are considering making a move for the player.

Madueke is a highly rated player and is just 20-years old. The English winger has played in London previously at youth level, having joined PSV from Tottenham in 2018 on a free transfer.

The small problem with Noni Madueke is his recent injury history. The PSV winger has missed 54 games so far in his career through injury, but Chelsea will of course be hoping to help the player improve that record.

PSV are unlikely to allow Noni Madueke to leave after losing Cody Gakpo.

IMAGO / ANP

Madueke has a market value of €15million, but having just sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool it's highly unlikely PSV would allow the player to leave in January. A summer move could be more likely.

One to watch out for certainly, but Chelsea will likely have to pay over the odds if they want Noni Madueke in January.

