ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Women's Basketball Keeps Same Rank in Week 10 Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJM9Z_0k8eFeed00

The Hoosiers will stay in the same spot in Week 10's Associated Press Top 25 Poll following their win over Northwestern on Sunday. The full list with records is included inside.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will stay at No. 6 in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina still tops the chart while Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 3 with a 17-0 record as one of three schools left in the poll with an undefeated record.

Indiana is the next best in the conference followed by No. 9 Maryland that moved up four spots this week after a road win at Rutgers and a home win versus Michigan State. The Hoosiers will host the Terrapins on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET.

No. 12-ranked Iowa moved up four spots this week following a big win at Michigan to knock the Wolverines down three ranks to No. 17.

Illinois is now joining the Top 25 Poll at No. 24 even with a 6-point loss to Ohio State on Sunday. Prior to that, the Fighting Illini defeated Northwestern at home in Champaign.

Below is the full Week 10 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana's past and future opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (16-0)

2. Stanford (16-1)

3. Ohio State (17-0)*

4. UConn (13-2)

5. LSU (16-0)

6. Indiana (14-1)

7. Notre Dame (12-2)

8. UCLA (14-2)

9. Maryland (13-3)*

10. Utah (14-1)

11. NC State (13-3)

12. Iowa (12-4)*

13. Virginia Tech (13-3)

14. Arizona (14-2)

15. Iowa State (10-3)

16. Duke (14-1)

17. Michigan (13-3)*

18. Baylor (12-3)

19. Oklahoma (12-2)

20. Gonzaga (16-2)

21. Oregon (12-4)

22. North Carolina (10-5)*

23. Kansas (12-2)

24. Illinois (14-3)*

25. Villanova (14-3)

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • GRACE BERGER IS BACK Indiana women's basketball star point guard Grace Berger is back after a month and a half of nursing a right knee injury. Berger earned a season-high 16 points in the Hoosiers' Sunday win over Northwestern in her celebrated return. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA DEFEATS NORTHWESTERN ON THE ROAD Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. CLICK HERE
  • NORTHWESTERN SCOUTING REPORT The Hoosiers will hit the road Sunday, Jan. 8 to face a blizzard-like Northwestern zone defense. Match details and how to watch are inside the story. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Penn State game day essentials

Indiana (10-5, 1-3) at Penn State (11-5, 2-3) Location: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), University Park, Pa. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 54 Penn State 73 No. 23 Indiana 72. Series: Indiana leads 42-13. IU won last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26, 2022. Penn State’s Micah...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
HoosiersNow

How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Penn State on Wednesday

Indiana basketball (10-5, 1-3) hits the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
umterps.com

No. 9 Terps Set for Top 10 Matchup at No. 6 Indiana

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The ninth-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (13-3, 4-1 B1G) will hit the road for a top 10 matchup at No. 9 Indiana (14-1, 4-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Terps-Hoosiers matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Maryland is 3-1 vs. ranked teams this season with wins over then-No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 17 Baylor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January

With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy