Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday. Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he ...
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
Report: Patriots could target Browns passing game coordinator/WR coach Chad O'Shea
Defensive coordinator is not the only opening that the Cleveland Browns may have to fill as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach may get another shot as an offensive coordinator as well this offseason. Chad O’Shea was an assistant under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots for a decade before leaving to be Brian Flores’ (who is interviewing with the Browns today) offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.
Browns Interviewing Brian Flores for Defensive Coordinator Position Today
Brian Flores to the Cleveland Browns? We will see, as the two sides are interviewing today.
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Dean Pees Reveals Reasons for Retirement
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has decided to call it a career after 50 years in the coaching profession, officially announcing his retirement Monday. Pees, 73, was the oldest defensive coordinator in the NFL, finishing up a two-year stint in Atlanta after prior professional stops with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
4 areas where Todd Downing struggled that Tennessee Titans' next offensive coordinator must fix
The Tennessee Titans offense was bad in 2022, and that started with offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Titans coach Mike Vrabel fired Downing on Monday after two seasons running the team's offensive operations. The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fifth-worst in points, third-worst in total yards and passing yards and tied for last in first downs. This was a stark downturn from the success the Titans experienced in the years before Downing took the reins, when the Titans peaked at No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and No. 4 in scoring in 2020.
CJ McCollum carries Pelicans into tilt vs. Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans go from one extreme to the other in their current five-game road trip. The Boston Celtics
Titans Announce They've Fired 4 Assistant Coaches
The Tennessee Titans cleaned house after a disastrous end to their 2022 season. Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, head coach Mike Vrabel fired four coaches on Monday. The team dismissed offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget, and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. "I...
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans Make Major Changes To Coaching Staff
There wasn’t a team in the NFL that had as disappointing of a finish to the 2022 season as the Tennessee Titans. They looked like they were going to run away with the AFC South title once Thanksgiving rolled around as they were 7-3 and no one else in the division was even at the .500 mark.
Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Cornerback
The NFLPA unveiled its first-ever All-Pro team and there was some controversy over who the picks were at certain positions. But for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, selecting the top cornerback in the league was easy. Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow asserted that Denver ...
Comments / 0