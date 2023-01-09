WCC announces Golden LEAF Scholarship opportunities for spring semester

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College is pleased to announce scholarships are available through a grant made by the Golden LEAF Foundation to the North Carolina Community College System. Curriculum students may apply for up to $2,250 annually, and Workforce Development and Community Education students are eligible for up to $1,850. Awards may be applied toward tuition, fees, books, and supplies at the community college where enrolled; transportation; childcare expenses related to attending classes; and mid-skills credential testing upon course completion.

Eligible students must demonstrate financial need and reside in rural counties that are tobacco-dependent and/or economically distressed. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring, and summer semesters.

The deadline for applications for the spring 2023 semester is Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at (336) 838-6144 or toll free at (866) 222-1548 (ask for financial aid).

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to help transform North Carolina’s economy. The Foundation receives a portion of North Carolina’s funds from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers and places special emphasis on assisting tobacco-dependent, economically distressed and/or rural communities across the state. The Golden LEAF Foundation works in partnership with governmental entities, educational institutions, economic development organizations and nonprofits to achieve its mission. The foundation has awarded over $44 million to more than 20,000 students from rural North Carolina to attend the state’s colleges and universities since its inception.

To find a list of participating community colleges and eligible counties, visit the Golden LEAF Scholarship page at www.goldenleaf.org.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.