ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCbuv_0k8eFUmF00

From Metro Police

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

A witness reported hearing gunshots prior to the crash. The gunfire damaged the rear passenger window and back windshield. A loaded nine-millimeter pistol was recovered from the driver’s floorboard.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
mjpdnews.org

15 and 16-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Convenience Store Burglaries

Old Hickory, Tenn. – Two juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of a burglary alarm around 3:30 a.m. at 4EverECig at 14827 Lebanon Road, an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing another nearby store, Marathon Gas at 15333 Lebanon Road. They ran away, but two suspects were quickly apprehended.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

One person dead after shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot in Madison on Wednesday evening, Metro Police confirmed. The man was shot in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard around 6 p.m. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. The shooting death is...
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Police locate stolen bucket truck

One person faces charges after Gordonsville police located a bucket truck, valued at $80,000, taken from a company in Alabama. The investigation began around 5 a.m., Thursday morning, when Gordonsville Officer Dusten Holder was called to the Gordonsville Market (BP/Keystop) after a man was reported “driving around asking for money”.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy