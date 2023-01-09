Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

From Metro Police

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

A witness reported hearing gunshots prior to the crash. The gunfire damaged the rear passenger window and back windshield. A loaded nine-millimeter pistol was recovered from the driver’s floorboard.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.